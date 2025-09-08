Well, this is good news: Acorn TV isn’t making fans wait long to find out if there will be any resolution to the major cliffhanger of Irish Blood‘s first season.

On Monday, September 8, the same day the finale began streaming, the series, which stars and is executive produced by Alicia Silverstone, was renewed for Season 2. Irish Blood is the #1 series in Acorn TV’s history in both viewership and subscriber acquisition (based on U.S. viewership across its first three weeks).

“It means so much to continue this journey with a character I love. Thank you to everyone who’s watched and supported, and to the phenomenal Irish crew and actors who made working there such a joy, and to the entire team across this series,” Silverstone said in a statement. “We’re so happy to have found a captive audience who enjoyed the ride from beginning to end.”

Added Rob Fox, executive vice president of production for AMC Networks, who oversees programming for Acorn TV, “Thanks to Alicia Silverstone and everything she has brought to this series, both as a star and executive producer, from the moment it was just an idea all the way to it becoming the most successful series in the history of Acorn TV. Thanks also to our entire cast, writers, producers and partners at Shaftesbury and Deadpan Pictures for everything that went into a remarkable first season of Irish Blood. Acorn TV is the best streaming service in the world for thrilling crime dramas and brilliant mysteries. We are so grateful for the way our subscribers have embraced this series and can’t wait to get started on season two.”

When will Irish Blood Season 2 premiere?

That has yet to be announced. But production on the new season in Ireland is slated to begin in early 2026.

How many episodes are in Irish Blood Season 2?

Just like Season 1, it will consist of six, hour-long episodes.

What will Irish Blood Season 2 be about?

In Season 1, Fiona Fox (Silverstone) heads to Ireland only to learn that her estranged father (Jason O’Mara) has been killed. Throughout the season, she learns more about the family she didn’t know previously. And while she does get answers about her father’s death, his dealings ended up putting her mother (Wendy Crewson) in some serious trouble.

Season 2 will once again be set in Ireland. Beyond that, no details have been revealed. But when TV Insider spoke with Alicia Silverstone about the finale ahead of the premiere, she did want to stay in Ireland and explore what that would mean for her character.

“She’s been there a while now, so what does this all mean and what’s going to happen and where does she belong? Because her world has been turned upside down and now she has all this family here that she wants to get to know,” she said. “It makes her feel closer to her dad. She’s felt so alienated and so isolated, and she’s been so cold in her experience with her relationships, and now she has her mom there. So that’s tricky. And she loves her assistant, Tess [Djouliet Amara], who I think is still fantastic. But that’s a real torn situation.”

She added, “There’s so much to explore. I think we’re going to go deeper into the emotional, the feelings of it all, and allow ourselves to slow down on that.”

Who stars in Irish Blood Season 2?

Joining Silverstone in the Season 1 cast were Jason O’Mara, Wendy Crewson, Dearbhla Molloy, Simone Kirby, Ruth Codd, and Leonardo Taiwo. A Season 2 cast has yet to be revealed.

Irish Blood is executive produced by Christina Jennings, Scott Garvie, Paul Donovan, Ailish McElmeel, Christina Ray, Aaron Martin, Silverstone, and Molly McGlynn, who also directs Season 1. The series is produced by Shaftesbury and Deadpan Pictures, in association with AMC Studios and Fís Éireann /Screen Ireland and with the support of incentives for the Irish Film Industry provided by the government of Ireland, the Canadian Film or Video Production Tax Credit and Ontario Creates.

Is there an Irish Blood Season 2 trailer?

Not yet.