This year marks 30 years since Clueless premiered, and now we’re getting new Alicia Silverstone content! She leads the cast of and executive produces a new Acorn TV drama, Irish Blood, and TV Insider has an exclusive first look at taking on the role of a sleuth.

Irish Blood, greenlit in October 2024 (at which point production started in Dublin and surrounding areas of Ireland), follows Silverstone’s character Fiona Sharpe. Fiona is a hot-shot Los Angeles divorce lawyer whose path in life is informed by her father, Declan, who seemingly abandoned her and her mother on her 10th birthday. Channeling her anger towards him into her work has benefited her clients.

But then a message from her father sends her to Ireland. It’s there that she learns key truths about her father as well as a family that doesn’t know she exists. Furthermore, the story of abandonment that has shaped her entire life is a lie. It was intended to protect her and her mother from her father’s shady business dealings. Fiona resolves to uncover the full truth about her father and reconnect with the parent she only thought she knew. Check out the full photo below for a look at her investigation.

Joining Silverstone as series regulars are Wendy Crewson, Jason O’Mara, Dearbhla Molloy, Simone Kirby, Ruth Codd, and Leonardo Taiwo.

“Irish Blood is the story of a woman discovering herself and confronting her past after traveling abroad unexpectedly. I love how unpredictable the storytelling feels and the combination of drama, humor, and suspense my character experiences,” Silverstone said when the series was first greenlit.

“Acorn TV is known for its vast range of compelling mysteries and audiences will not be disappointed by this modern, witty, smart drama that will keep them guessing until the final minute,” added Rob Fox, the executive vice president of production at AMC Networks who oversees original programming for Acorn TV. “We’re elated to have Alicia on board, her depth and charm add a new layer to ‘Fiona’ in this stunning journey from Aaron, Christina, Mike, and John.”

Paul Donovan, co-founder of Deadpan, promised “an engaging world filled with mystery and messy family dynamics set in Ireland” created by Christina Ray and Aaron Martin.

Joining Ray, Martin, and Silverstone as executive producers are Christina Jennings, Scott Garvie, Paul Donovan, Ailish McElmeel, and Molly McGlynn. Paige Haight and Catherine McGee produce. The series is directed by McGlynn and series writers include Ray, Martin, Mike O’Leary, and John Krizanc. Irish Blood is produced by Shaftesbury and Deadpan Pictures, in association with AMC Studios and with the support of incentives for the Irish Film Industry provided by the government of Ireland, the Canadian Film or Video Production Tax Credit and Ontario Creates. AMC Studios holds worldwide distribution rights.

Irish Blood, Series Premiere, TBA, Acorn TV