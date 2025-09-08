Acorn Mysteries, Celebrity Sex Tapes, Monday Night Football, ‘Jeopardy!’ and ‘Wheel’ Return

Courtesy of Acorn TV

The Crow Girl

Series Premiere

The captivating Eve Myles (Torchwood, Keeping Faith) stars in a compelling British crime drama, adapted from a Swedish novel, as Bristol DCI Jeannette Kilburn, juggling a messy home life with a demanding job, which becomes even more so when the bodies of dead men begin turning up on gritty city streets. While working the case with her partner, DI Lou Stanley (Dougray Scott), the investigation leads her to a psychotherapist (a steely Katherine Kelly) who has insight into their initial main suspect, a trafficker in pornographic child-abuse images. Jeannette’s prickly boss is played by Victoria Hamilton, currently co-starring in the new season of the PBS mystery Unforgotten.

Szymon Lazewski/AcornTV

Irish Blood

Season Finale

A more sluggish mystery series ends its first season with a major twist and reveal, plus the requisite cliffhanger, as transplanted L.A. lawyer Fiona (Alicia Silverstone) follows yet another clue left behind by her scoundrel of a late dad, Declan (Jason O’Mara, done no favor in flashbacks by hideous wigs). The latest puzzle, involving an action figure that Fiona coveted as a child, leads her and Garda sidekick Róisin (Ruth Codd) to investigate sabotage that led to a tragedy at a road rally in 2017. What they find leads to danger and the exposure of more family skeletons.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Secrets of Celebrity Sex Tapes

Series Premiere 9/8c

Oh, the scandal! The channel’s “Secrets Of” franchise turns to the sensational topic of underground sex tapes featuring famous people, a precursor of today’s viral videos. The series launches with two episodes, starting with the “Birth of the Sex Tape,” a fad that hit an early peak with Rob Lowe’s 1988 sex-tape brouhaha, which he would later say was the wake-up call he needed to turn his life around. The second episode explores the 1990s furor over the infamous stolen sex tape featuring pop-culture power couple Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee, which became the subject of an Emmy-nominated 2022 docudrama starring Lily James and Sebastian Stan.

Luke Hales / Getty Images

Monday Night Football

8:15/7:15c

Back for its 56th season, once again simulcast on ABC and ESPN, the popular NFL franchise opens with the Minnesota Vikings facing the Chicago Bears at the Windy City’s historic Soldier Field. Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Lisa Salters and Laura Rutledge call the action, but if you’d rather spend “Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli,” the brothers’ alternative “ManningCast” will air simultaneously on ESPN2.

Jeopardy Productions, Inc.

Jeopardy!

Season Premiere

There are now more ways to watch TV’s most popular and enduring syndicated game shows. With Jeopardy! launching its 42nd season (with host Ken Jennings) and Wheel of Fortune entering its 43rd (the second with Ryan Seacrest hosting alongside Vanna White), as of Tuesday they’ll be available for next-day streaming (though only the most recent five episodes at any time) on Hulu and Peacock. The new season of Jeopardy! picks up after the surprising season finale, when 16-game winner and super champ Scott Riccardi was upset in Final Jeopardy by Baltimore trivia host and adjunct professor Jonathan Hugendubler. Let’s see how far this giant killer can make it in the new season.

INSIDE MONDAY TV:

Extra (syndicated, check local schedules): The entertainment newsmagazine welcomes Dancing with the Stars alum and judge Derek Hough as the new host, joining senior correspondent and weekend host Mona Kosar Abdi and correspondent Terri Seymour.

(syndicated, check local schedules): The entertainment newsmagazine welcomes Dancing with the Stars alum and judge Derek Hough as the new host, joining senior correspondent and weekend host Mona Kosar Abdi and correspondent Terri Seymour. Peter Sellers: Star of the Month (8/7c, Turner Classic Movies): On what would have been his 100 th birthday, the legendary actor ( Strangelove, The Pink Panther, Being There) receives star treatment with the first of four tributes in prime time each Monday through September. The initial lineup focuses on Sellers’ early British comedies, including 1955’s The Ladykillers , starring his idol, Alec Guinness.

(8/7c, Turner Classic Movies): On what would have been his 100 birthday, the legendary actor ( Strangelove, The Pink Panther, Being There) receives star treatment with the first of four tributes in prime time each Monday through September. The initial lineup focuses on Sellers’ early British comedies, including 1955’s , starring his idol, Alec Guinness. LEGO Masters Jr. (8/7c, Fox): It’s all about dragons in the junior version’s season finale, as the teams take inspiration from Ninjago: Dragons Rising! for their last builds. Followed by the season finale of The Quiz with Balls (9/8c).

(8/7c, Fox): It’s all about dragons in the junior version’s season finale, as the teams take inspiration from Ninjago: Dragons Rising! for their last builds. Followed by the season finale of (9/8c). Dr. Seuss’s Red Fish, Blue Fish (streaming on Netflix): An animated preschool comedy inspired by the whimsical books of Dr. Seuss follows two fish friends on a series of adventurous life lessons. The streamer is planning more Seuss-inspired fun with Dr. Seuss’s Horton! in October and a special, Dr. Seuss’s The Sneetches , in November.

(streaming on Netflix): An animated preschool comedy inspired by the whimsical books of Dr. Seuss follows two fish friends on a series of adventurous life lessons. The streamer is planning more Seuss-inspired fun with in October and a special, , in November. In the Name of Love (streaming on Viaplay): A Norwegian dark comedy depicts the fallout within a prosperous family when their biggest secret is exposed: their fortune was derived for decades from underground porn.