An aspect of The Price is Right that is usually overlooked is the models. The game show typically focuses on the enthusiastic contestants and the host, Drew Carey. However, TPIR just celebrated its 10,000th episode, so they brought back as many people as they could and shared a rare picture of all of the models.

The special moment happened during the second bidding round. Contestants had to bid on an air hockey table as the six models played the game. It was a combination of air hockey, table tennis, and a dining table with bench seating.

“Hey, look who’s here, everybody. We’ve got all of our models in one place,” Carey said. “Amber Lancaster, Devin Goda, Alexis Gaube, Rachel Reynolds, James O’Halloran, and Manuela Arbelaez over there on the right. All our stunningly handsome and beautiful models. Nice to see you guys.”

“This little scene made me so cheesy happy!” said a Reddit user.

“Talk about a group of beautiful people!” wrote another.

“It’s great to see them together all at once,” added a third.

All of the models were together again at the end of the show as they stood around a big cake and cheered for the contestant who won the showcase.

The Price is Right also shared photos of the models on their first show and them on the 10,000th episode on their Instagram page on Wednesday, February 26.

“Time flies when you’re having this much fun!” the game show captioned the post.

“Just a baby on a bike lol,” Lancaster replied. In her first episode, which was in March 2008, Lancaster modeled an exercise bike on set for a bidding round.

“Love this!” Goda said.

Many of the fans said that the models “didn’t age” and that they wanted to see first-day photos of Carey and announcer George Gray. Gray has been the announcer of TPIR since 2011. Carey joined as host in 2007 after Bob Barker retired.

Reynolds is the model that has been with the game show the longest. She joined in 2003 and is from Mandeville, Louisiana, where she attended Louisiana State University, according to the TPIR website. Reynolds enjoys a rich family life with her husband, former MLB player David Dellucci, their daughter, Ruby, a rescue dog, Sophie, and a pet rabbit, Midnight. In her spare time, she loves to play tennis with friends.

Lancaster became a model on the show in 2008. Originally from Tacoma, Washington, she got her start as Miss Washington Teen USA and later joined the Sea Gals, the Seattle Seahawks’ cheerleading squad. She has a six-year-old son, Russell, and two adopted dogs, Gracie and Greta. Outside of the show, Lancaster enjoys decorating her new house, traveling, and taking adventures with her son and dogs.

The next to join was Arbelaez in 2009 after catching the attention of producers on the show Model Search. She was born in Medellín, Colombia, and moved to the U.S. in 2006. She now lives in Los Angeles, California, with her husband and two daughters. When Arbelaez is not on the show, she doubles as a fitness influencer.

O’Halloran was the first male model to join TPIR. He was selected in 2014 after winning the Male Model Search. Born in Melbourne, Australia, O’Halloran moved to the U.S. to pursue an entertainment career. Now, he enjoys life in Los Angeles with his wife, their two children, and their rescue dog, Sunny. Outside of work, O’Halloran likes to dabble in industrial design.

It only took a few years for the game show to hire another male model. Goda joined in 2018. He grew up in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on his grandparents’ farm. Goda attended Slippery Rock University, where he earned a degree in safety and environmental management and played football. Outside of work, he has developed a passion for running, including marathon training.

Gaube is the newest model to join the family. She made her debut in 2021. Gaube was born and raised in Dayton, Ohio, but moved to Los Angeles after attending Bowling Green State University. There, she studied Apparel Merchandising and Product Design. During her downtime, Gaube likes to take up Pilates or binge-watch new TV shows.