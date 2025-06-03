‘The Price Is Right’ Contestant Shocks Model Alexis With Wild Antics After $8,000 Win

The Price Is Right might have just had a first in the history of the game show. A male contestant stripped down after winning prizes totaling $8,390. He stunned model Alexis Gaube with his wild antics and prompted host Drew Carey to give him a fist bump.

The game show started off with a bang on Monday, June 2. Contestant Jason won the first item up for bid — a trip to San Diego, worth $3,157 — after bidding $3,100. He high-fived contestants and flexed his muscles as he came to the stage.

Drew Carey told him he would be playing Do The Math for a home gym and a billiards table. All Jason had to was guess if the price of the home gym plus $1,496 was equal to the pool table or if the gym minus the money was the cost.

Jason guessed plus. The home gym was $2,699, making the billiards table $4,195. He was correct and won both prizes and the money.

As soon as he ran over to the prizes, Jason stripped his shirt off and got on the workout machine. Gaube’s mouth dropped open as she clapped. She hid her face in her hands, trying not to laugh.

“Look at that!” Drew Carey said. “Come on, man. That’s amazing!” He gave Jason a fist bump as the contestant started working out.

Jason only spun a 65 on the wheel, so he did not advance to the Showcase.

The Price Is Right fans were just as shocked as Carey and Gaube. Jason’s win was shared on YouTube and Reddit.

“At first I thought Drew was gonna tell the guy to put his shirt back in,” a YouTube user wrote.

“DID HE JUST TAKE HIS SHIRT OFF?” asked another.

“He did! What in the world,” a fan replied.

“Soooo…for everyone & anyone who saw the show today (June 02, 2025), that thing that happened at the end of the first game is the first time that’s ever happened, right? Right??” a Reddit user posted.

“Haha was awesome. Drew trying to fist bump him in the middle of a set was crazy. But awesome nonetheless,” replied one fan.

“Lmao it was so funny, he was like ‘no days off!!!'” one last fan said.