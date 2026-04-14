‘The Price Is Right’ Contestant Has Amazing $35,000 Win After Chicken Gravy Disaster

A The Price Is Right contestant had an amazing comeback win and took away prizes totaling more than $35,000 after a chicken gravy disaster cost her big…even when she was handed a second, third, and fourth chance to win a prize by Drew Carey.

Juanita Jenkins won the sixth item up for bid on April 13. She bid $1,001 on a $2,000 55-inch 4k smart TV. Since the other two bids above her exceeded the actual retail price, she won.

Jenkins then played Bullseye for a Swiss Madison bathroom, which included a linen cabinet, a vanity, a matte black faucet, a soft-close toilet, a ceramic sink, a bath tissue holder, a freestanding bathtub, a waterfall fountain, and a diffuser. This cost $5,040.

All The Price Is Right contestant had to do was pick a grocery item and figure out how many of them she needed to hit the target price. Her target price was between $10 and $12.

Jenkins chose five cans of the Rosarita spicy jalapeno refried beans. They were $1.79, making the total $8.95. Drew Carey gave her two more chances.

Next, she chose four packages of gluten-free pepperoni. They were $5.99 each, making the total $23.96.

For her last chance, Jenkins chose seven packets of the McCormick chicken gravy. But it was another disaster. They were $2.69 each, making seven $18.83.

“We have a small second chance built into the game,” the host explained. “Since you got the refried beans on the board, we’ve got a target hidden behind one of the other items. If it’s behind the refried beans, you’ll win the prize.”

Carey pressed the button, and the word “Sorry” popped up, which meant the game show contestant didn’t win the second chance. The bullseye was behind the two-count package of Free2B Sunflower Butter Candy.

“That’s a bummer, huh?” one YouTube user said.

“Poor Juanita,” said another.

“Failed,” said a third.

Jenkins’ luck turned around, though, as she spun an .85 on the wheel and advanced to the Showcase. There, she bid $26,000 on a sauna with LED control panels, a six-night trip to Italy, and a 2025 Nissan Versa S.

The actual retail price was $33,289, which gave her a difference of $7,289. Although this might seem like a lot to win over, she did because her opponent, Stacy, went over the price.

Amazingly, Jenkins was the biggest winner of the day with a whopping total of $35,289 in prizes.

The Price Is Right, weekdays, 11a/10c, CBS, stream next day on Paramount+