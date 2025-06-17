‘The Price Is Right’ Player Wins Big After Drew Carey’s Surprising Confession

The Price Is Right contestant Mary Carrion won three prizes after playing a simple game. However, host Drew Carey was shocked at one of the prices and was surprised that it wasn’t the most expensive.

Carrion, from Chicago, Illinois, first bid $1,701 on a 665-inch 4K QLED smart television with a streaming media player. The actual price of the TV was $2,129. She was only one dollar above the next highest bidder, so she won the TV and got to play a game for more prizes on Thursday, June 12.

As she ran to the stage, Carrion hugged Drew Carey and said “Cleveland rocks!” The host thought she said that because she was from Cleveland, but she revealed that she was from Chicago. Carrion said that because the theme song to The Drew Carey Show was called “Cleveland Rocks” by The President of the United States of America. But, he didn’t seem to get her joke. Cleveland is Carey’s hometown.

“Well, welcome to the other windy city,” Drew Carey said.

Carrion played Most Expensive for designer handbags including three totes, a crossbody saddle, a mini crossbody bag, and a Furla purse, as well as a stainless steel gas range, and an Arkrocket LED jukebox.

All The Price Is Right contestant had to do was guess which item was the most expensive. If she was correct, she would win all three prizes.

Carrion decided that the designer handbags were the priciest. Carey started off with the prices of the other two items. The jukebox was $1,880.

The range was $849. “What?” Carey asked. “They sell ranges for only $849? Unbelievable.”

He moved on quickly and asked about the price of the designer bags. They were $3,308, so Carrion won all three prizes, totaling $6,037. With the TV, her prizes totaled $8,166.

“Of course, it’s the bags; they’re not cheap around these parts. But that selection won Mary all three prizes, including said bags!” a YouTube user said.

“Mary did a great job in most expensive! My pick was the range and I was wrong,” wrote another.

“Wow. She really got all of that one,” one last fan said.

Carrion made it to the Showcase after spinning a 70 on the wheel. The other contestant went over 100, spinning 135. In the Showcase, she bid $48,376 on a trip to Quebec City, Canada, a trip to Mauritius, Africa, and a 2025 Bayliner Element M15. The actual price was $29,765, which gave her a difference of $18,611.

Carrion lost the Showcase because her opponent, Mariah, was only $666 under the actual price, so she won the Showcase.