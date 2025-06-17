A Gutfeld! MVP just returned to the set of the “fastest hour in cable” after some time away due to medical concerns.

Fox News’s Kat Timpf rejoined the network’s late-night comedy show Gutfeld! on Monday, offering a health update following the birth of her child and a recent breast cancer diagnosis.

Timpf had been absent from the right-leaning comedy panel since late February, shortly after giving birth. Before going into labor, the columnist, TV personality, and Fox News regular had been diagnosed with breast cancer, a revelation she later shared in a candid social media post.

On Feb. 17, Timpf shared her medical status with her fans on X (formerly Twitter) which she titled “An Unconventional Birth Announcement“:

“Last week, I welcomed my first child into the world. About fifteen hours before I went into labor, I was diagnosed with breast cancer,” she posted.

In the post, she reflected on the surreal experience of receiving a cancer diagnosis while pregnant, navigating both the most joyous and most devastating news of her life at the same time.

“I sat and listened as they told me that the best course of action would likely be a double mastectomy as soon as possible. I asked all the questions I could, including if I could get a copy of my tumor ultrasound to put on the fridge next to the ultrasound of my baby.”

She also thanked her baby for saving her life and expressed a renewed appreciation for every moment.

“These next three months of maternity leave are going to look a lot different than I’d anticipated, and I’m still getting used to my new reality. Still, as I navigate new motherhood (and new cancer) I’m learning to celebrate everything I can.”

On Monday, June 16, she returned to the Gutfeld! stage after a warm (and fairly salty) introduction from host Greg Gutfeld to share a health update and thank her fans for their support.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kat Timpf (@kattimpf)

“Doctors caught her cancer just hours before she went into labor, through a check-up she wouldn’t have had if she wasn’t pregnant. The fact is, if she didn’t have the baby, she wouldn’t have known she had cancer, and wouldn’t have had the surgery to remove the cancer. So, for you keep score at home: Kat had sex, which in getting pregnant, cured her cancer. Meaning, sex cures cancer,” joked Gutfeld. “Now I have a new pick-up line at The Villages.”

Timpf returned to a joyous audience, sharing the good news of her healthy, happy baby and providing an update on her medical journey.

“I am cancer-free as well. They got everything,” she told the studio audience. “So I’m very excited about it. It was a hard thing to go through, and it still is.”

Timpf stated that she still has reconstructive surgeries ahead, but she will face it with a good attitude and her signature snark. “Tough thing to go through, [but an] easy decision to make because I didn’t want to risk my life over a couple of 32As,” she laughed.

Fans on social media immediately rallied around Timpf, offering support to the new mom and cancer survivor in any way they could.

“Welcome back! We missed you. Stronger than the storm,” said fan @MyblueNM.

“Am I the only one who cried during Greg’s monologue? You were missed! So happy you’re back!,” wrote @Dreamzzzs.

Fox News Channel anchor Harris Faulkner also extended her congratulations and blessings for Timpf with her X (formerly Twitter) post: “Welcome back! Praying for your continued good health and blessings in #motherhood.”

Gutfeld, Weeknights, 10 pm ET/CT, Fox