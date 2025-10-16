Eight months after she was unexpectedly diagnosed with breast cancer, Kat Timpf shared a new update on her health and revealed the next procedure she’s having done, which she said she’s “very excited about.”

In February, just hours before she gave birth to her first child, Timpf was diagnosed with stage zero breast cancer. Her specific diagnosis is ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS), which means that cancer cells have developed in a milk duct in the breast, but have not yet spread to the breast tissue, according to Mayo Clinic.

About a month after giving birth, Timpf had a double mastectomy. She explained to People that doctors gave her the option of having her breasts removed, or undergoing a less-invasive lumpectomy, which would’ve been followed by additional treatment. Choosing the mastectomy was the “hardest thing” Timpf ever had to do, she said, but she still called it an “easy decision” because she knew she wanted to minimize the risk of the disease spreading as much as possible.

In July, Timpf had breast reconstruction surgery, but the process is not complete yet. Next up will be the nipple construction procedure in December. “I’m very excited. I’m so so excited,” she confirmed. “And then six months later I’m getting them tattooed.”

Timpf admitted to being “devastated” over losing her breasts forever, especially since it happened to her right after giving birth, when “everyone asks you about breastfeeding.” She added, “It’s heartbreaking. But I keep reminding myself that I chose this over the alternative. Because the alternative would’ve been much worse for me.”

Not being able to hold her child after the mastectomy and subsequent procedure a few months later was “extraordinarly difficult” for Timpf. “Even though I knew it wasn’t my fault and that I did what I did so I could be in his life for as long as possible, it made me feel like a bad mom,” she shared.

The Gutfeld! panelist said she has moments when she lets the gravity of the situation get to her. “When I’m having a low moment, I don’t talk myself up. I let myself cry and then I am able to — not to brag — function very well the rest of the time,” she explained. “I’m human at the end of the day. Sometimes I’m like, ‘You know what, this sucks. I’m sad. I miss having nipples.’ And I cry and then I move about my day.”