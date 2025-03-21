Fox News Star Kat Timpf Shares Health Update After Undergoing Double Mastectomy

Fox News contributor Kat Timpf has undergone a double mastectomy following her recent breast cancer diagnosis and is now sharing an update with her fans.

On February 25, Timpf revealed she was diagnosed with breast cancer just hours before giving birth to her first child. “Now, before you worry, my doctor says it’s Stage 0 and is confident that it almost certainly hasn’t spread,” she told her Instagram followers at the time.

Timpf later announced she’d be undergoing a double mastectomy, joking in a March 13 post, “Once I recover from childbirth, my mole removal scars heal, I get a double mastectomy, get rid of my cancer, have breast reconstruction surgery & am physically capable of getting back in the gym it’s OVER FOR U BITCHEZ 😎🥵🗣️ #MILF”

She has now had the surgery and is recovering. On Thursday (March 20), Timpf shared a photo from her hospital bed at the Memorial Sloan Kettering Josie Robertson Surgery Center in New York, showing the bottom of her hospital gown and her feet, with the word “CENSORED” written across her toes.

“Post-op! They’re honestly not much smaller than they were before I got pregnant,” she quipped in the caption.

The comedian and regular Gutfeld! panelist received many well wishes in the comments, including from her co-star, Greg Gutfeld, who wrote, “Can’t wait to have you back.”

“I love you,” added Fox Business host Dagen McDowell.

Timpf also shared a photo of a cake she’d received from her The Five co-host Jessica Tarlov. The cake featured the message “Titty free and fabulous!” written in yellow icing.

Last month, Timpf told her followers, “Last week, I welcomed my first child into the world. About fifteen hours before I went into labor, I was diagnosed with breast cancer… As I’ve explained to the few people I’ve managed to tell about it so far: don’t freak out. It’s just, like, a little bit of cancer.”

“As I navigate new motherhood (and new cancer) I’m learning to celebrate everything I can,” she continued. “I’m lucky that we found the cancer so early; I’m lucky to be my son’s mom. I mean, I know I’m biased, but the little dude absolutely rules — and not just because he might have saved my life.”