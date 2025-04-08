MasterChef has been renewed for Season 15 and will be premiering this summer on Fox (an exact premiere date has not been confirmed yet). However, things will look a bit different on the cooking competition show.

Aarón Sánchez will not be returning as a judge for Season 15. Instead, Tiffany Derry, who has previously appeared on Top Chef and Bobby’s Triple Threat, will be joining Gordon Ramsay and Joe Bastianich.

“I’m beyond excited to join MasterChef as a judge for Season 15, which is unlike any other,” Derry said in a statement “For me, cooking has always been about passion, precision, and heart, and I can’t wait to bring my perspective to the table alongside Gordon and Joe. The season challenges home cook duos in a whole new way, and it was so fun to see them rise to the occasion. Get ready for some incredible food, tough love, and maybe even a little spice!”

Fox also shared a welcome video to introduce Derry to viewers. In the clip, she revealed that she’s been cooking for 27 years after being inspired by her mother and grandmother in the kitchen.

This season of MasterChef has a “dynamic duos” theme for the time. Pairs of chefs will work together, with teams consisting of couples, mothers/daughters, siblings, best friends, and divorcees. The Pressure Test is also back, and only one of the teams will be awarded the title of MasterChef and the $250,000 prize.

Sánchez joined the Fox series during Season 7 as a guest judge, then became a permanent fixture on the show in Season 8. He judged for seven seasons before his departure. Meanwhile, Ramsay has been with the show since the beginning, while Bastianich was a judge from Season 1 to 5 before taking some time away. He returned in Season 9 and has been with the program ever since.

