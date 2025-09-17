‘MasterChef: Dynamic Duos’ Winners Speak Out About Dramatic Finale & What’s Next

[Warning: The below contains spoilers from the MasterChef Season 15 finale ]

MasterChef has crowned its first-ever Dynamic Duos winners. Wednesday’s (September 17) finale all came down to married couple Rachel Sanchez and Julio Figueredo, long-time partners Jessica Bosworth and Jesse Rosenwald and the aunt-niece combination of Tina Duong and Aivan Tran. The top 3 twosomes were tasked by judges Gordon Ramsay, Joe Bastianich and Tiffany Derry to create the three-course meal of their lives. An appetizer, main course and dessert stood between one team and $250,000, trophy and title of MasterChef.

Bosworth and Rosenwald’s love letter to New England ultimately stood out above the rest. The couple of almost a decade came together to serve up a menu headlined by pork belly, braised short rib and dark chocolate ganache tart. The road to victory wasn’t easy for the Bostonians, right from fighting to even get an apron through the second chance auditions to receive their aprons. Here the champs open up about their time on the show and future.

What does it mean to you to win MasterChef?

Jesse Rosenwald: This was possibly the best outcome we could have had. Not winning the apron the first go around was shocking. It hurt. We thought we were losers and were going to go home. Then when they told us they were doing a second chance, we looked at each other saying, ‘we’re not looking back. Every single day we’re going to live and breathe food and just crush every cook going forward.

Jessica Bosworth: It lit a fire in us. There was no turning back after that. We just fully immersed ourselves in the experience.

In the finale the Brussels sprouts were burning. There were issues with the short rib cooking. What was going through your mind when all that was happening?

Jesse: I would say all the cooks leading into the finale helped us work around those issues. I put the brussels sprouts in the oven without thinking about how high the temperature was and wanted to just keep them warm and crispy. When we open that oven we were like, ‘oh my God! We just burnt the Brussels sprouts.” Having it happen at the time of plating was terrible, but I remember we had a couple of other brussels sprouts hanging around somewhere and the cooker was still on. I was like Jess, you go to plating and I’m going to be behind you chopping these up. Thank god we got them done in time.

Jess: That was part of the experience. There are so many circumstances with all the cooks where you have to pivot. You expect things to go one way and you just have to think in a snap when they don’t. You have to just go with it.

Take me through the experience of working together as a couple.

Jessica: I think it absolutely benefited being together constantly. When we weren’t in the kitchen, we were researching and practicing. We were troubleshooting and coming up with concepts. We just lived and breathed the experience. We really did. It was amazing to do it with my partner.

Jesse: Absolutely. We took all the time here in our tiny, tiny kitchen and used it. That made the experience a little easier for us because we had more space when we were there and the pantry was amazing, so we had all those options to choose from. Like Jess said, when we went back after a shoot day, we’d talk about what went well, what didn’t go well, and how we could work together better. Whether it’s communication or what, we already danced well together because we were bartenders together before. We understood that tight-space movement and knowing where that other person was going to be at the same time. Every cook we got stronger. Every time we were in the kitchen we got stronger, memorizing where things were at the station and pantry. There is the confidence of being a Top 3 dish or winning as captains. The confidence helped us go further and further.

How was it getting to know the judges and taking in their critiques?

Jessica: It was surreal. Every time they would come over and give us a tidbit of advice and you take that and put it in your pocket. All of them had something to say where you think, “I never thought about doing it like that way.” You take all of what they say and run with it.

Jesse: As people who watch a lot of culinary shows and look at techniques, we were given new ways of doing things. Even the negative critiques, you think about that for the next cook. The one negative you may hold on to for the next time.

What are you going to do with the money?

Jesse: We’re working on a side business called 10 Inches South Shore Bar Pizza. The idea is to sell them frozen to start and then at grocery stores and locally to build customers who want them and eventually get into brick and mortar. We have a lot of ideas out there. You can follow us on our Instagram for more updates.

Jessica: The pizza is something near and dear to our hearts. We both grew up on the South Shore of Massachusetts, and that is where the pizza comes from. It’s something we began practicing together during COVID. It started as a passion project, and now we want to see it come to fruition.

Jesse: We want to open up an Italian provision shop with an artisanal sandwich shop inside of it. Also, maybe sell those frozen pizzas and maybe some fresh ones as well with sauces and other. We want it to be all-encompassing of food.

Are we getting an engagement? Will there be a ring? What’s the relationship status ?

Jessica: You knew that question was coming.

Jesse: You know we’ll see what’s going on with that.

Maybe Gordon can serve as officiant.

Jesse: Yes! Yes, exactly.

What are you taking from this experience?

Jesse: I would say meeting the other contestants was one of the best things that happened out of this. We still talk to this day. We have a huge WhatsApp group that people are active in every day. We have about 13 members coming for our watch party. That was one of the big things to take.

Jessica: That was a huge part of the experience. Being surrounded by fellow people who are equally as passionate as you are about food. It was incredible and inspiring to be around people like that.

Jesse: The big takeaway, working through imposter syndrome. We always knew our food was good and that we could make good products. But we always thought if it was good enough. Doing this with other people, and sharing the same sentiment and seeing it come to fruition, it really helped our confidence level.

How would you say life has changed for you since the show aired?

Jesse: It has been great. We’ve had so many people we’ve never met just reach out to say they were watching us from day one and that we have been their favorite to watch and that we hope we win. That’s what matters. The money is great, the title is nice and the trophy is awesome, but having people think this. Our dream is to cook for people and have people make our recipes. When we do a reel on Instagram or TikTok, we’re super excited to see people tell us they made it and it was delicious. That is a part of it.

Jessica: Food has always been love to us, so for us to spread that joy and have others follow along, it has been surreal.

If they ever do another duos, what do you say to someone interested in doing this?

Jesse: Absolutely, do it. This will change your life. Grab someone you trust, that could take heat every now and then because it can get spicy in there no matter what your relationship is. Do it. It was an amazing experience you don’t know until you do it. You don’t get the full scope of it just watching it on TV.

And if you survive this you can make it through anything. Perhaps a good couples test.

Jesse: Absolutely!