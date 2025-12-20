Matt Gagnon, who competed on MasterChef Season 11 in 2021, has died. He was 42 years old.

The Connecticut native “passed away unexpectedly” on Monday, December 15, according to an online obituary, though no cause of death is listed.

Gagnon is survived by his wife, Stephanie, and two children, Haylee and Mason, as well as his parents, brother, brother-in-law, uncles, nephews, and cousins, the obit adds.

The former MasterChef contestant was employed at a fire protection company at the time of his death. In his spare time, he enjoyed golf and cheering on the New England Patriots.

But his children were of the utmost importance to Gagnon, the obituary explains: “He always brought fun into their lives and enjoyed camping in the backyard with them every summer as well as playing Chutes and Ladders with Haylee and LEGOs with Mason. He loved to cook at home with them, and his homemade raviolis were their favorite. Matthew was the best ‘Daddy Caddy’ for Mason on the golf course, and he was so proud to watch Haylee (his peanut) shine at cheerleading. His family will remember the special memories that were made together in Disney World. He also loved his dog Niko, who will miss his snuggles, turkey bowls. and hamburgers.”

Magnon placed 12th in MasterChef’s 11th season He got cut after overcooking filet mignon, as Gold Derby recapped

“This whole journey has been kind of crazy,” he said at the time. “I was definitely hoping that there would be a small chance that I would stay. But I just didn’t execute what I had in front of me today. I knew it wasn’t up to [the judges’] standards. I have a lot to learn. But I think my kids are gonna be incredibly proud of me for making it this far. I’m gonna keep cooking and keep trying to hone my skills and move forward.”

A GoFundMe campaign is currently raising money for Gagnon’s family. As of the time of this writing, more than 100 donors have collectively given more than $15,300 towards the campaign’s $20,000 goal.

“Matt was quick with a joke, loved a good time, and always made people laugh,” campaign organizer Rich Murphy wrote. “He helped many, and was simply a great guy everyone enjoyed being around. He loved preparing meals for family and friends [and] bringing people together with his culinary talents and warm spirit. His absence leaves a deep void in our lives, and he will be sorely missed by all of us who knew and loved him.”