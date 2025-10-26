Gordon Ramsay Completes Ironman Race With Wife and Daughter

What To Know Gordon Ramsay, his wife Tana, and daughter Tilly completed the Ironman 70.3 triathlon together in Costa Navarino, Greece.

The family celebrated their achievement on social media, sharing warm-up videos and expressing pride in finishing the challenging race, which includes swimming, biking, and running for a total of 70.3 miles.

Ramsay, a longtime Ironman participant, views training and racing as essential for balancing the pressures of his culinary career and maintaining motivation.

Gordon Ramsay is an Iron chef… with an Iron family! The MasterChef host, his wife, Tana, and their daughter, Tilly, completed an Ironman 70.3 in Greece today.

“We are an IRON Family!” Gordon wrote on Instagram. “An amazing day at @ironman_greece and always knew the Greeks had it right. Thanks to all the athletes and volunteers who made today so great. And @tanaramsay and @tillyramsay I’m so proud of you both, even if you kicked the old man’s butt!”

Tilly, meanwhile, posted a video of herself and her parents warming up for the race by lip-syncing to the trending remix of 4 Non Blondes’ “What’s Up” and Nicki Minaj’s “Beez in the Trap.” (Gordon took on Nicki’s verses, of course.)

“What a perfect half Ironman warmup,” Tilly, who hosts the TV show Dish It Out, wrote in the caption. “Dad got his hips moving! @Gordon Ramsay! Very happy to say we all completed the race and feel great. #ironman #70.3.”

Ironman 70.3 races are triathlons that encompass 1.2 miles of swimming, 56 miles of biking, and 13.1 miles of running, for a total of 70.3 miles, half the distance of a full Ironman Triathlon.

The Ramsays competed in the Ironman 70.3 race in the Costa Navarino area of Greece’s Peloponnese region, where they swam through the “the tranquil, crystal-clear waters of Gialova Bay,” biked through “picturesque vineyards, archaeological sights, and iconic landscapes”, and ran “against a backdrop of lush pine forests, nestled within the protected Natura 2000 network,” according to the Ironman website.

Gordon is a longtime Ironman racer who talked about his culinary and athletic interests in a 2015 Impact Magazine cover story. “Both cooking and training require dedication, patience, and stamina,” he said. “I train as intensely as I run a kitchen. I’ve always been competitive and have to tell myself to slow down because I’m always going a thousand miles an hour. There’s pressure in both environments, the key is finding the balance. If not, you will burn out or injure yourself.”

The Hell’s Kitchen star explained that training for races is his way of decompressing. “I can get my thought process together and get clarity between a hectic service, hectic dish, or customer,” he said. “It’s my escape. Competing in races helps me stay motivated by trying to improve every time.”