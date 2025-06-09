‘The Price Is Right’ Contestant Can’t Look After Changing Her Answers — Does She Win Car?

The Price Is Right contestant Cheryl decided to not look at the outcome after she changed her answers numerous times. Cheryl won a car, and fans said she was a “cute” contestant.

She got to entertain The Price Is Right watchers right away as she won the first items up for bid. The items were Helen Ficalora designer jewelry, including a 14k gold bangle bracelet, rose earrings, and a rose flower with diamond accents. Cheryl bid $1,600 on them, which was the highest bid made. Since the items were worth $1,615, she won Bidder’s Row and advanced to the stage to play a game.

Cheryl wore a frilly pink skirt, big pink hoop earrings, pink slip-on sneakers, pink tights, and a black t-shirt that said, “Pick Me, Pick Me. I’m Ready to Come on Down.” Pink flowers were attached to the shirt.

The game show contestant played One Away for a chance to win a 2025 Hyundai Kona SEL on Friday, June 6. The way One Away works is there are five numbers displayed on the board. The contestant has to determine whether the correct number is one up from that or one down from that. For example, if the first number is a four, they have to decide whether it is actually a three or a five.

Cheryl started out with $38,216 as the price of the car. She changed the price to $27,107. The contestant screamed like she won and said, “I got it!” But host Drew Carey pointed out, “We don’t know yet. These aren’t right automatically as soon as we flip them over.”

Cheryl had to ask the Sound Effects lady if she had any numbers right, and she had three correct. She then had the opportunity to change two numbers on the board, but she didn’t know which two were right.

With advice from the people she came with, Cheryl changed the one to a three and the seven to a nine. Model James O’Halloran changed the first seven, but the contestant wanted to change the last seven. Drew Carey explained that the last seven would go to a five since it started out as a six.

Ultimately, she decided to change the price to $27,305. Before the correct price was revealed, Cheryl asked Drew Carey if she had to look. “Can I look that way?” she asked. He told her she could, and she turned around and covered her eyes. Both Carey and O’Halloran chuckled at her actions.

She chose the right price and won the car. Carey mocked her by covering his eyes as he asked to bring another contestant up. Cheryl went over on the Showcase Showdown wheel, spinning a $1.15 when the goal is not to go over $1.00, so she didn’t advance to the Showcase.

Cheryl’s win was posted to Instagram and fans fawned over her. “Her not looking was one of the cutest things I’ve ever seen in my life! I’m so glad she won 🥰,” one follower wrote.

“Her outfit is so awesome,” said another.

“She’s so cute,” added a third.

“I love her. She’s the cutest. So happy for her,” a fan commented.