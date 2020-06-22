'Hamilton' Comes to Disney+ — Check Out the Musical's First Trailer (VIDEO)

Disney+ subscribers are just days away from being able to experiencing a Broadway phenomenon from home as the platform prepares for Hamilton's arrival.

Lin-Manuel Miranda's musical masterpiece will debut on the service on Friday, July 3 — just in time for Independence Day. In anticipation of the filmed stage show's premiere, Disney+ unveiled its first trailer for Hamilton late Sunday night.

Combining the elements of live theater, film, and streaming, prepare for an "unforgettable cinematic stage performance." Hamilton is described as the story of America then, told by America now, and featuring a set of tunes blending hip-hop, jazz, R&B, and Broadway.

The musical's take on the tale of founding father Alexander Hamilton has impacted pop culture, education, and politics since its Broadway debut in 2015. Disney+'s streamable version will take viewers back in time to 2016, when the production was filmed on location at The Richard Rogers Theatre in New York City.

Inspired by the book Alexander Hamilton by Ron Chernow, the musical was written by Lin-Manuel Miranda and directed by Thomas Kail, both whom serve as executive producers. During its time on the stage, Hamilton earned 11 Tony Awards as well as wins at the Grammys, Olivier Awards, and a Pulitzer Prize.

The cast includes Miranda, Daveed Diggs, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Jonathan Groff, Christopher Jackson, Jasmine Cephas Jones, Leslie Odom Jr., Okieriete Onadowan, Anthony Ramos, and Phillipa Soo.

Get a sneak peek at what's in store in the trailer below!

Hamilton, Musical Premiere, Friday, July 3, Disney+