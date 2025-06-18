All bets are off in this week’s unhinged episode of Fox’s animated comedy Bob’s Burgers as the Belchers visit Silver Strand, a down-on-its-luck casino in “The Lost City of Atlantic.” Mom Linda’s (voiced by John Roberts) late grandfather Max once tended bar at the gambling house, which features a mermaid tank that mesmerized Linda as a kid. Now, the Belchers are there to cash in casino chips and relive her childhood memories of the smoke-filled spot. Linda and Bob’s (H. Jon Benjamin) children — daughters Tina (Dan Mintz) and Louise (Kristen Schaal) and son Gene (Eugene Mirman) — make their own by raiding the candy bar.

But Linda can’t keep her poker face when she learns that Max had a secret daughter with a fellow casino employee — the mermaid she used to marvel at. And now swimming in the tank is Linda’s unsuspecting aunt. “This would be a bombshell for any family to find out,” teases Benjamin of the family drama that ensues.

And where is Bob in all of this? Well, he’s drunk on the free drink vouchers and torturing the buffet attendant manning the prime rib station. We all know the burger joint owner appreciates a good slice of tender meat. “Bob has definitely had too much to drink,” says Benjamin. “But [playing] Bob drunk is always fun. He’s definitely buttoned-up a lot, so it’s fun when he gets to let loose a little bit.”

The Animation Domination staple hit its own jackpot earlier this year when it earned a massive four-season renewal in April, which means it’ll air through at least 2029. “The show has kept its tone and it’s very grounded,” Benjamin says, attributing its success to its writers and creator Loren Bouchard. “You can always return to [see] this family — their quarrels, their love for each other — it’s comforting.”

You might say it’s well done.

Bob’s Burgers, Thursdays, 8/7c, Fox