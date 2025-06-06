The Wheel of Time has stopped spinning at Amazon Prime, and the loss still stings. Based on Robert Jordan’s best-selling novels and widely praised by both fans and critics as a milestone for fantasy television, the popular sci-fi fantasy series was canceled by the streamer on May 23, 2025, after three seasons. The axing came as a surprise to many, especially showrunner Rafe Judkins, who remains just as baffled by the decision as the fanbase.

Developed by Judkins, the series starred Rosamund Pike as Moiraine Damodred, a member of a powerful order of women who can channel the One Power and are tasked with finding the Dragon Reborn.

“I’ve been asked the same question many times the last week — why was The Wheel of Time canceled? And the truth is, I don’t know,” wrote Judkins in an Instagram post on June 6, 2025.

“I wish I could say something clear and tidy that explains to all those who loved it why it’s coming to an end, but sadly, I can’t.”

Judkins went on to praise the cast and crew for their work and contributions to the series. He also expressed confusion over the show’s cancellation, noting that it was critically acclaimed, loved by fans, and earned strong ratings worldwide.

“What I can say is that the actors and crew on our show are the most talented and wonderful group of people I’ve ever had the pleasure to work with. And we’ve all been incredibly lucky to make something that not only was beloved by fans (and even critics! Ha!), but was also watched by huge numbers of people all over the world, appearing in the Nielsen Top 10 for nearly 20 weeks, a feat very few shows have been able to match in the last decade,” stated the scribe.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rafe Judkins (@rafejudkins)

Judkins expressed disappointment over the show’s cancellation, emphasizing its consistent quality and the dedication of the creative team. He noted that the decision was deeply disheartening for everyone involved.

“One of my core goals in making this show, even from the earliest crafting of the pitch, has been to tell the whole story. Because the Wheel of Time books do what television has always done best — get better as they go. And as our actors and team came on board, they too could see the potential if we were allowed to finish this incredible story.”

“We made many sacrifices, both personal and creative, along the way to get to that ending, so coming up short feels like a devastating blow for all of us.”

Judkins ended his statement on a hopeful note, expressing that The Wheel of Time might find a new home on another streaming service or network, much like The Expanse, which was picked up by Amazon Prime after its initial run was cut short by SYFY.

“Will The Wheel of Time get to do that with another network and finish the story? Sadly, it’s not something that happens often. But it does happen. In fact, one of the reasons we first chose Amazon as a home for the show was because they were in the midst of picking up The Expanse after SYFY canceled it,” wrote the showrunner.

“So, who knows, perhaps the Wheel of Time show will do what the books have always managed to do since day one — defy the traditional definitions of “beginnings” and “ends.” I certainly hope it does — because this book series and these fans deserve to see the story finish.”

It’s worth noting that a save campaign by fans at SaveWOT.com has reportedly gathered over 135,000 signatures.

The Wheel of Time, Amazon Prime Video