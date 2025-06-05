Hit All the High Notes For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our American Idol Newsletter:

It’s been nine years since Trent Harmon was crowned the winner of American Idol Season 15. It was the last season that the show ran on Fox before it took a two-year hiatus and returned on ABC in 2018.

Harmon beat La’Porsha Renae and went on to launch his country music career. But did everything pan out in the music industry? Scroll down for an update on where Harmon is today.

What is Trent Harmon doing now?

A few months after his Idol win, Harmon released his self-titled EP in December 2016. His debut album, You Got ‘Em All, was released under Big Machine Records in 2018. Harmon’s highest-charting song was 2016’s “There’s a Girl.”

After parting ways with Big Machine in 2019, Harmon began to focus on his personal life, as well as songwriting, as opposed to his career as a country music artist. Eventually, he shifted to making Christian music, which led to the release of his EP Scars & Sins on May 30, 2025.

Of his decision to leave mainstream country, Harmon explained via his website, “Everything I did and had to do revolved around radio spins. My day-to-day had strayed so far from the art and purpose behind it.” He added, “I’ve reached thousands through Idol and touring, but every time I led worship, I felt fulfillment I never found on a country stage.”

Is Trent Harmon married?

Yes, Harmon married Kathleen Couch in August 2019. In honor of their five-year anniversary in 2024, he wrote on Facebook, “Happy (5) Years, Sweetheart. I’m not quite sure how..but I Love You so much more than I did in these pictures.”

Before tying the knot, Harmon and Couch were in a long-distance relationship for eight years. They got married in a courthouse once she finally got a teaching job in Nashville and relocated.

Today, Couch runs a bakery in Nashville where she makes “sweet treats for any occasion,” according to Instagram.

Does Trent Harmon have kids?

Harmon and Couch welcomed their baby girl, Dolly, on October 3, 2023. Harmon celebrated his birthday just days later, and Couch gushed on Instagram, “Watching you become a dad this week has been the biggest blessing ever. Dolly Jean and I love you to pieces.”

Where does Trent Harmon live?

Harmon and his family live in Nashville, but he is from Mississippi. He was the first person from Mississippi to ever win American Idol. Season 23 winner Jamal Roberts is also from the southern state.