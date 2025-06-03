Hit All the High Notes For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our American Idol Newsletter:

Season 17 of American Idol concluded with Laine Hardy beating Alejandro Aranda to be named the winner. He was just 18 years old when he won the show, and he’s come a long way both professionally and personally since then.

So, is Hardy still pursuing music? What is he up to now? Scroll down for updates on his life today — including the surprising family addition he welcomed in 2025.

What is Laine Hardy doing now?

Hardy is still releasing new music. Most recently, he dropped the song “That Man” in January 2025, which he had been teasing for months before its release.

Although the COVID-19 pandemic hit less than a year after Hardy’s Idol win, he kept up a steady stream of music releases, leading to his first album coming out in September 2021. That year, he performed his song “Memorize You” in an episode of The Bachelor, as well.

Did Laine Hardy have a baby?

In February 2025, Hardy announced that he became a father for the first time. “Welcome to the world Hollis James Hardy!” he shared, along with photos of his newborn son. “We are over the moon about this little boy 🩵 An absolute gift from God. Let the adventure begin!”

The news was shared in a joint post with the baby’s mother, Jordan Gautreau. They also announced Gautreau’s pregnancy in a joint September 2024 post. “The secret is out…. I’m having his babyyyy🤭,” she captioned it. “We are so excited for this chapter of our lives. Looking forward to God’s plan for us.”

Is Laine Hardy married?

No, Hardy and Gautreau, a former NFL cheerleader and former NBA dancer, are not married yet, but they are planning on walking down the aisle. The couple announced their engagement in September 2024, the same day they shared that they were expecting a baby together.

“The biggest surprise and the easiest YES!” Gautreau gushed. “Can’t wait for our new title as parents and to plan a wedding.” Gautreau celebrated her bachelorette party in May 2025, so a wedding is definitely on the horizon!

Hardy and Gautreau met in 2022 when she reached out to him “through a family connection” to ask if he would record a video message for her Maw Maw, who was a fan of his music. Gautreau eventually asked if Hardy would meet her grandmother in person, and they continued their conversations via text message.

Shortly before they found out about the pregnancy, Hardy spontaneously proposed at Gautreau’s apartment while she was in her pajamas.

Why was Laine Hardy arrested?

Hardy was arrested in April 2022 after his ex-girlfriend accused him of bugging her Louisiana State University dorm room with a recording device. He was booked for interception and disclosure of wire, electronic, or oral communication.

“Earlier today, I received a warrant due to allegations made against me and have been fully cooperative with the Louisiana State University Police Department,” Hardy wrote in a now-deleted Facebook post. “I understand that my career has thrust me into the public spotlight, and I embrace that wholeheartedly as my entire world belongs to my music and my fans. However, due to the sensitive nature of this allegation, I humbly ask for privacy at this time.”

Hardy was not formally charged, and he enrolled in a pretrial diversion program for nonviolent, first-time offenders to avoid jail time, according to a local CBS News outlet.

The country singer subtly addressed his past legal troubles in an October 2023 Instagram post, writing, “Looking forward to this next chapter of my life. I’ve learned to just simply be grateful for anything, good/bad, positive/negative. It shapes you from who you were to how you were to how you are to who you are now. Gods word became a crutch for me throughout this process & it will stick like glue forever.”