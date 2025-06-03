Jon Stewart Says Trump Has ‘Broken’ Musk: Here’s How

Jon Stewart returned to The Daily Show on Monday (June 2) after the holiday break and wasted no time celebrating the departure of Elon Musk from the Oval Office and the Department of Government Efficiency.

“Speaking of misanthropic data-hoarders, DOGE has finally rooted out one of America’s least efficient government workers and marked him for dismissal,” the late-night host said at the top of Monday’s show, showing a photo of a downtrodden-looking Musk on the screen.

“He’s leaving his job to make more family with his time,” Stewart quipped, referring to the tech billionaire’s 14 children with four different women. “He f***ed a lot, or just has a mail-order sperm farm going, I don’t know.”

Stewart then pointed out how much Musk had changed after just four months of working alongside President Donald Trump, showing a photo of him gleefully jumping on stage during the inauguration, followed by his crestfallen look at a recent Oval Office appearance.

“He went from tech titan, given a mandate to move fast and crush the deep state, to guy who had a bad night in a Nashville bar he can’t remember, okay?” the comedian joked. “He’s got that look, like, ‘Has anyone seen my shoes?’ He looks beaten down. He’s got that look on his face that I imagine his employees normally have.”

“Black eye, thousand-yard stare… this dude has seen some s***,” Stewart continued before taking a look at Musk’s final administration exit interview on CBS News Sunday Morning.

“Obviously, we on this program would have been delighted to offer an unedited forum for Elon to discuss his journey from hard-working efficiency expert to drug-addled child star mug shot. But he chose to go in a different direction by sort of speaking to your theater-loving parents’ favorite news program,” Stewart said of Musk’s Sunday Morning appearance, where he dodged any political questions and tried to steer the interview into talking about his “spaceships.”

“Look what Trump has reduced this man to,” he added. “He has broken this poor man. Just in an interview, ‘Can’t we just talk about spaceships? I was told we would both be wearing helmets and talking about [spaceships]. I’m just a simple boy with a set of Star Wars sheets and pillows, and I really would just like to talk about spaceships.”

Stewart said this entire situation needs to be a lesson for Musk and anyone else dealing with Trump. “Whatever your passionate political belief or whatever your ideology is, you will go from reaching for mine stars to dissolving in a puddle of your own urine and shame and starting a fight club with your kid just to be able to feel.”

“Because Trump doesn’t believe in anything, man,” Stewart added. “Trump’s very open secret has always been: He doesn’t believe in or care about any policy issue at all. He wants attention, he wants his ego stroked and he wants money — he wants f***wads and f***wads of money.”

You can watch the full segment in the video above and let us know your thoughts below.