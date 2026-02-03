Jon Stewart Explains Why His Name Appears in Epstein Files: ‘I Am Offended’

What To Know Jon Stewart addressed his name appearing in the Epstein files, clarifying it was mentioned in an email about potentially hosting a Woody Allen biographical project.

Stewart humorously expressed mock offense at being considered “somebody like Jon Stewart” rather than being directly offered the hosting role.

He criticized the Department of Justice for the slow and heavily redacted release of the Epstein files, suggesting it was meant to protect President Trump.

Jon Stewart began Monday’s (February 2) episode of The Daily Show by discussing the latest Epstein files, which, he noted, included his name.

“Of course, to get ahead of the story, I am also in the files,” Stewart said as the studio audience went quiet. “We all searched our names… right?”

It turns out that the comedian’s name appeared in an email exchange between Epstein and Enchanted producer Barry Josephson. Stewart set the scene as he read the email, which was seemingly about revitalizing Woody Allen‘s career.

“I take you to the scene: It is midnight, August 29, 2015,” Stewart stated as a screenshot of the email appeared on screen. “Jeffrey Epstein lies wide awake, his mind turning with ideas. He sends a quick note to a producer named Barry Josephson, saying, ‘I suggested to Woody…'”

“You all know which Woody, right?” Stewart added. “It’s the Epstein files — it ain’t Harrelson or the cowboy from Toy Story.” He then continued Epstein’s message, which read, “I suggested to Woody that he do a new stand-up routine for either Apple TV or Amazon.”

“Jeffrey Epstein always had his finger on the pulse of what America was clamoring for in 2015!” Stewart quipped.

He went on, “But Barry Josephson, thinking like the out-of-the-box television professional that he was, pitched this idea. This is true, quote: ‘Make a true biographical experience with his stand-up being the capper. Somebody like Jon Stewart could host/narrate the biographical part.'”

A shocked Stewart responded, “Excuse me? I am offended! Somebody like Jon Stewart, or Jon Stewart?! My point is, do I have the offer or is this an audition?”

Later in the monologue, Stewart touched on how the Department of Justice’s slow trickle release of the files, as well as the heavy redactions, is protecting President Donald Trump.

“Look man, we always knew that the people at DOJ releasing these documents weren’t on a fact-finding mission, they were running interference,” he stated. “And the guy they’re running interference for seems very satisfied with these results.”

You can watch the full monologue in the video above.