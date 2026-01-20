Jon Stewart Fans React After He Opens Up About Running for President

What To Know Jon Stewart has addressed calls for him to run for president.

He explained that such appeals often arise from a shared sense of helplessness.

Fans chime in on whether he would be a good fit for the White House.

The Daily Show‘s Jon Stewart is opening up about calls for him to run for U.S. president. The late night star said that while it is “very kind” that people want to see him in the White House, he believes the desire comes from a feeling of “desperation” and “dissatisfaction.” Now fans are reacting to his comments, and believe he would be a great candidate in 2028.

In the latest edition of After The Cut, the Daily Show‘s behind-the-scenes web series, an audience member asked Stewart if he’d ever consider running for political office. The suggestion was met with huge cheers and applause from the studio audience.

“It’s very kind of you,” Stewart responded, adding, “And, by the way, I cannot tell you how wild it is to have people even think that having the power over their lives is something they would appreciate that you have.”

The comedian went on to say that it’s a question he and his fellow late-night hosts, including Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel, get a lot. “And I think it speaks to — if I may, and I don’t know the motivation — it speaks to this desperation and dissatisfaction that we have with the status quo,” he explained.

“And so then you see somebody on television, who’s saying some of the things that resonate with you, and you think, ‘Well, f*** it!’ It really is — ‘I think you should be president’ is the line that comes right after ‘F*** it,'” Stewart continued. “It’s almost like you’re cursing me with a Twilight Zone… like, ‘make him!'”

Stewart noted how the desire comes from “a shared feeling of helplessness, because we’re all watching… and who are you going to believe, you or your lying eyes?”

Despite this feeling of hopelessness, Stewart shared a positive outlook. “The one thing that I will say is, the institutions may be wanting, and may be failing, but the people aren’t,” he said. “You know, people keep saying, ‘Oh, this guy’s Hitler.’ No, he’s not. And I’ll tell you why he’s not; Hitler was popular. This guy’s not.”

Even though Stewart seemed to pass on the idea of running for office, many fans still want it to happen.

“If America can convince Jon Stewart to return to TV, maybe we can convince him to run for president,” wrote one YouTube commenter.

“Can already dodge a question like a professional politician! Fit for office indeed,” another quipped.

“Dude what you did for the 911 first responders more than qualifies you in my book. You showed more concern for average people than the entire congress. Please run, humiliate Vance and apply that compassion you showed those workers and you’ll be fine,” said another.

Another said, “The fact that he doesn’t want it makes him perfect for it!”

“100% would have my vote,” wrote one user.

“Those who are reluctant to take on the mantle of power are usually the best and most thoughtful about wielding that power,” said another.

You can watch Stewart’s full response to the question in the video above and let us know your thoughts below.