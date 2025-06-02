Patrick Dempsey Celebrates as Twin Sons Graduate High School – See Photos

Pick Us, Choose Us, Love Us! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Grey's Anatomy Newsletter:

Patrick Dempsey is a proud parent as he celebrates his twin sons Sullivan and Darby’s graduation from high school.

The Grey’s Anatomy alum took to Instagram on Saturday (May 31), where he shared a photo of himself and his wife, make-up artist Jillian Dempsey, with their boys on graduation day. Sullivan and Darby, who attended Los Angeles’ private school Crossroads, are wearing their graduation gowns, while Patrick and Jillian are rocking cream-colored suits and sunglasses.

“Graduation!!” Patrick captioned the post. “So proud of you boys and cannot wait to see where the next chapter of your lives will take you!”

Fans and friends jumped into the comments to share their well wishes, including former Grey’s Anatomy castmate Justin Chambers, who posted a series of clapping hands emojis.

“So proud of Darby & Sullivan—what a big moment. Beautiful family, inside and out. Love you all,” wrote another commenter.

“One son looks like you and one looks like your wife, so sweet,” said another.

“Congrats to the boys! (Also this makes me feel incredibly old.),” quipped one user.

Another added, “Congratulations to your boys such a beautiful family.”

Darby also shared a selection of graduation photos on his own Instagram page, including one with his sister, Talula Dempsey. “Couldn’t have asked for a better senior year,” he captioned the post.

“My bby B I am so proud of you ❤️🙌❤️🐔,” Jillian commented.

Patrick and Jillian got married on July 31, 1999, and share three children. In January 2015, Fink filed for divorce; however, the couple later reconciled and called off their divorce in November 2016. Patrick was previously married to his manager, actress and acting coach, Rochelle Parker; they divorced on April 26, 1994. Parker died in 2014.

In July 2024, Patrick shared a sweet tribute to Jillian for their 25th wedding anniversary. “25 years, it feels like just yesterday! I can’t get over how quickly the time has gone by. Life would not be the same without you, your vision, your kindness, your compassion, your love, your sexiness, your intelligence, your warmth, your friendship, your wisdom,” he wrote on Instagram.

He added, “The love of my life, I’m truly grateful for all that you do and who you are. You’re an incredible mother, wife, friend, and partner.”