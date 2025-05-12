Fox’s newest thriller has now cast its lead: Patrick Dempsey is returning to broadcast television.

Fox announced the addition of Memory of a Killer to its 2025-2026 season lineup, and it is not on its fall 2025 schedule. Read on for everything we know about this new series about a hitman with a twist, from the cast to a premiere date and more.

Who stars in Memory of a Killer?

Patrick Dempsey has been cast as the main character, Angelo Ledda, a hitman leading a dangerous double life while hiding an even deadlier personal secret.

The series is produced by Warner Bros. Television and Fox Entertainment. It’s from Ed Whitmore and Tracey Malone, who executive produce alongside Cathy Schulman of Welle Entertainment. Arthur Sarkissian and Martin Campbell are also executive producers, along with Peter Bouckaert of Eyeworks.

What is Memory of a Killer about?

The new dramatic thriller is inspired by the 2003 award-winning Belgian film De Zaak Alzheimer (La Memoire Du Tueur). It follows Dempsey’s “hitman who develops early onset Alzheimer’s. Losing your memory is a devastating hammer blow for anyone, but for Angelo Ledda, the stakes couldn’t be higher. His hitman job would be perilous enough, but there’s an added pressure. Angelo lives two totally separate lives — fearsome NYC hitman and sleepy upstate Cooperstown photocopier salesman and father. Having built and maintained a brick wall between his two worlds, Angelo has seamlessly juggled and compartmentalized for years. But now that’s all about to change. Because Alzheimer’s is a foe he can’t outrun, and he knows too well how this ends, as his older brother is already lost to the condition.”

The series description continues, “Angelo is exceptionally resourceful and talented, the best of the best. But he’s about to be tested like never before — and now every minute counts. This is only made more difficult when he discovers that his wife’s recent death may not have been an accident. So, when someone comes after his daughter — who is pregnant — it’s clear the wall between his lives has been breached. Angelo must stop whoever’s coming for his family by searching his past hits for clues, and the list is very long. Now Angelo must hunt down his mortal enemy while continuing to carry out hits without giving away his diagnosis and still making it home in time to cook dinner for his daughter. Memory of a Killer is a redemptive story about a man who is losing his memory but gaining a conscience. Because Angelo knows he must stop history from repeating itself and save his family — before he forgets the past.”

During a call with reporters on Sunday, May 11, Michael Thorn, President, FOX Television Network, FOX Entertainment, called it “a dramatic thriller with a noisy unrelenting hook that immediately grabbed our attention. In the spirit of 24 and House, Memory of a Killer is anchored by a bold lead with all the makings of another undeniable signature Fox character. In addition to the visceral qualities of the script, it’s one of the most emotionally charged stories I’ve seen in a long time.”

When will Memory of a Killer premiere?

An exact premiere date has yet to be announced. So far, we just know it will not air as part of Fox’s fall season.