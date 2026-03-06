What To Know Jaina Lee Ortiz, formerly Andy Herrera on Station 19, is now starring on the new ABC series R.J. Decker.

Ortiz tells TV Insider if she’d be open to appearing on Grey’s Anatomy again.

Jaina Lee Ortiz is back on ABC with the new series R.J. Decker, but before that, TV viewers knew her as firefighter Andy Herrera on Station 19, the Grey’s Anatomy spinoff. While that show ended in May 2024, the original is still on, now in its 22nd season, and when TV Insider spoke with Ortiz, we couldn’t help but wonder about the chances of seeing Andy once again.

“Oh my goodness, maybe? I would love to play,” Ortiz told us while discussing R.J. Decker. “I would love to go back and play, but since the Station 19 world has kind of … Who knows? Anything can happen in Grey’s Anatomy, that’s for sure, 22 seasons, I believe, strong. So anything’s a possibility, I’ll take it.”

After all, we know that Andy’s still alive given the flashforwards at the end of Station 19. And she’s crossed over before. Plus, Jason George, who starred as Ben on both shows, is now back on Grey’s.

“Oh, Andy Herrera will come back, yes, with a vengeance,” Ortiz laughed.

For now, fans can see her over on R.J. Decker as Emilia “Emi” Ochoa, the one responsible for sealing R.J.’s (Scott Speedman) fate and sending him to prison for two years in the premiere. Then, in the present, she’s helping him out using the resources at her disposal as he settles into his new career as a private investigator. Viewers aren’t the only ones who have been kept in the dark about who exactly Emi is so far.

“I am finding out so many things that I wish I knew before we started, but also I’m glad I’m slowly discovering it all because it’s like, every day is a surprise. Every day is something new,” Ortiz explains. “And usually with TV, I feel like this is how, for long-term series, you later find out all this information about your character that you’re sort of forced to just play along with it. For me, having known the information prior would help to play certain scenes differently, but at the same time, it’s like, maybe it’s just the thing that we’re carrying, and we’re not necessarily showing.”

