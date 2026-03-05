What To Know The latest episode of Grey’s Anatomy brought Teddy and Owen to a clash and then a kiss.

Here’s a look at how it all went down on Thursday’s episode.

Welp. For those fans who were glad to see Teddy Altman (Kim Raver) and Owen Hunt (Kevin McKidd) move on from their roller coaster of a relationship on Grey’s Anatomy, Thursday’s (March 5) new episode had good news, great news, and then very bad news. Spoilers ahead!

In the episode, “Get Lucky,” Owen revealed to Richard (James Pickens Jr.) that he and Teddy had finally signed divorce papers (the good news), and then, in a moment of frustration, Teddy put Owen right in his place with words she’s been swallowing for years, it seems (the great news).

As she grappled with worries about whether she could successfully perform the same groundbreaking and risky heart operation, the ventral aorta, she’d done on Nora Young (Floriana Lima) for another patient, Owen tried to give her a pep talk.

“When you’re backed into a corner, that is when you rise. I’ve seen it in war zones. I’ve seen it in the OR. I see it with our kids,” he said.

“Don’t put more pressure on me right now,” she replied.

“I am just saying you can do this. You’re just in your head. You need to take a breath…” he started.

“Don’t tell me what I need. That’s not your job anymore, and, frankly, it was infuriating when it was,” she snapped back.

Ultimately, she and Winston Ndugu (Anthony Hill) pulled it off, overcoming a bloody complication in the middle of the operation and saving the patient’s life. Afterward, she thanked Owen for watching the kids during her surgery and apologized for biting his head off, and things progressed from there (hence, the bad news for Towen haters).

After he reiterated his earlier comments that she thrives under pressure, she asked, “You are never going to stop believing in me, are you?”

“Why would I?” he said.

That’s when the kissing began, and suddenly, all bets are off about what’s next for these two, whose relationship has been a consistent source of drama for the better part of a decade on this show.

Before this episode, Kim Raver teased that their relationship might not be completely over, telling TV Insider, “I’ll say, with Teddy and Owen, it’s always exciting with them, so, it doesn’t stay linear, which I think is really cool. Even though they’re trying to figure out what’s happening in their relationship, it’s not a straight line, which, of course, is also great by the writers. And I think that that’s very fun to watch — fun and frustrating. It’s complicated as always with the two of them, right?” Always complicated indeed.

So, how do you feel about that Teddy and Owen kiss? Sound off in the comments below!

Grey’s Anatomy, Thursdays, 10/9c, ABC