‘Wheel of Fortune’: Ryan Seacrest Reveals Secret Fear & Contestant Has Tough Car Loss

Ryan Seacrest is getting candid again on Wheel of Fortune and admitting what he is afraid of.

And, no, this time it wasn’t relationships like he previously said on the show. The host’s latest confession came before a contestant lost another Bonus Round and didn’t ride home in a car.

Ray Wilson, from Atlanta, Georgia, admitted on Thursday’s (May 29) show that he is afraid of heights, and discovered this fear when he almost fell off into the Grand Canyon. Ryan Seacrest responded by saying that he also has a fear of heights.

Contestant Wilson continued that anytime he gets on the edge of something he has to sit back so he doesn’t pass out. The game show contestant said being up high makes high knees shake and heart beat fast.

Poor Ryan could definitely feel his fear!

Wilson played against Emily Nichols, from Naples, Florida, who likes to attend swamp buggy races, and Mike Rowitz, a big sports fan who follows Florida Atlantic University football wherever they play, from Bokeelia, Florida, on Thursday, May 29. He solved the first two toss-ups, putting $3,000 in his bank.

Nichols soon took the lead when she solved the first puzzle — “Tadpoles, Toads, & Trout” — for $3,350. She also got a big payday during the Mystery Round when she landed on $3,500 and guessed two “R’s” for $7,000. She eventually solved the puzzle putting $14,950 in her bank.

Wilson solved most of the prize puzzle, earning a trip to a Cruise of the Great Lakes for a total of $23,398. Nichols solved two of the three Triple Toss-ups and Rowitz finally got on the board when he guessed one.

Despite Nichols solving the final puzzle, she only gained $3,000 because she called a vowel, so Wilson won with $23,398 in cash and prizes. Nichols had $21,950. Rowitz left with $2,000.

For the Bonus Round, Wilson chose “What Are You Doing?” He brought his childhood friend, Crystal, with him, who he said was his good luck charm.

After Wheel of Fortune gave Wilson, “R,S,T,L,N, and E,” he chose “G,M,C and A,” to round out his puzzle. It then looked like “C_ _ _ _NG _ _ AT _ _ME.”

As the clock counted down, the contestant guessed “Cooking Up At Home,” “Cooking It At Home,” and then just spouted nonsense as the time ran out.

The puzzle was revealed to be “Cozying It Up At Home.” Ryan Seacrest opened the envelope to reveal a Lincoln car, which he contestant didn’t win for his birthday.

“Another car loser. One of these days, we need a car winner. We need a winner tomorrow!” a YouTube user said.

“Well no car winner today but ray did well with 23k. Cozying is tough,” wrote another.

