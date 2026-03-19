‘Wheel of Fortune’ Fans Shocked at Couple’s Dominating $102,000 Win

Brittany Sims
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'Wheel of Fortune' couple Matt and Wally Chambers solving the Bonus round puzzle on March 18, 2026
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They killed it! Wheel of Fortune fans were shocked when a couple won over $102,000 in cash and prizes. The gay couple dominated the game, leaving barely any guesses for the other two couples. This happened one day after the first lesbian couple to be on the game show also won a car.

With only three letters on the board, Susan and Stephen Varghese, from Parkland, Florida, solved the first toss-up. The couple has been together for 15 years after a long-distance relationship. They share three children together.

The Vargheses played against Wally and Matt Chambers, from Dunwoody, Georgia, and Krisi and Dan Burich, from Colorado Springs, Colorado, on March 18. The Chambers, who have three children and named their daughter Vanna after Vanna White, solved the second toss-up.

On day two of “Love is in the Air” week, three couples played together once again. With a lot of letters left to guess, The Chambers solved “The Way To a Man’s Heart Is Through His Stomach” for $23,750. During the Mystery Round, they picked up the Mystery wedge and put $10,000 in their bank. They then solved the puzzle — “Matching Hats and Jerseys” — giving hhtme $35,850.

The couple won a trip to Belgium, the Netherlands, France, Switzerland, and Germany after solving “Bring a Travel Pillow.” This gave them a total of $47,490.

The Chambers solved all three Triple Toss-ups, putting $10,000 more in their bank. The Vargheses solved the final puzzle — “Miniature Golf” — for $5,700. This gave them $6,700. The Burichs, a couple who went steady in sixth grade and love the Packers, did not have any money, so they were given $2,000 by Wheel of Fortune.

The Chambers’ final total was $57,490. They advanced to the Bonus Round, where they chose “Phrase.”

“I have a feeling this might go very well,” host Ryan Seacrest said. The couple brought Matt’s mom and their oldest son, Calvin, with them.

Wheel of Fortune gave them “R,S,T,L,N, and E.” They chose “B,G,H, and O.” The puzzle then looked like “_ _ _   _T  ON _   _H_ _.”

The clock barely started, and Matt solved “Did It on a Whim.” Wally stood in shock, and Seacrest said, “How in the world did you get that so fast?”

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They won the Ford Mustang convertible, worth $45,005. This gave them a total of $102,495 in cash and prizes.

Reddit users reacted to their game. “Matt killed it. He was amazing!” one said.

“That was pure domination. I am shocked though that they didn’t get Miniature Golf. I will say that I am not a fan of duo weeks. I much rather have just the one player,” another wrote.

“I was in the audience for this, and we were all dumbfounded. It was one of those moments in time where everything just aligns perfectly,” a third added.

“Incredible episode. Matt was amazing! (And Wally too),” one fan commented.

Wheel of Fortune, weekdays, check local listings, stream next day on Hulu and Peacock

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