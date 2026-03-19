‘Wheel of Fortune’: Maggie Sajak Interviews Crew Members — Get to Know Them

Have you ever wondered who runs everything behind the scenes at Wheel of Fortune? Well, now you don’t have to wonder anymore.

Social correspondent Maggie Sajak interviewed the game show‘s crew and got them to explain their jobs and answer more questions about themselves. “No place we’d rather be! 💚 Comment who you’d like to meet next!” the Instagram post was captioned.

She started off with Phil Joncas, who is one of Wheel of Fortune‘s supervising producers. “I get to play with numbers,” he said. Joncas also makes sure everything shows up on time.

Jacqueline Wlodarczyk is the contestant’s costumer, who assists with everyone’s wardrobe. She makes sure everyone looks perfect on camera.

Andrew is a producer who works with Sajak most of the time. He comes up with creativites for the opening and closing segments. Andrew also works with promos and takes the trash out in his office.

Mercedes Younger is the production designer. “I get to draw, conceptualize, and create the sets for each theme week,” she said. “Which is super exciting.”

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When asked what his favorite part of working at Wheel was, Joncas said, “Besides Craft services? I would say I get to be goofy.”

Wlodarczyk said that her favorite part is the people. I just feel so comfortable, and so happy to see everyone,” she said.

Andrew said that he loves working with the digital team and Sajak. He went on to say that he works with great people and work for a show that everyone knows. “Everyone is good at their jobs, and that’s something that is really hard to come by,” he said.

Younger loves having the creative freedom and being able to work outside the box. She added that she loves her crew and the people she is working for. “It’s a happy show,” she said.

Sajak then interviewed Vanna White, who defined herself as the hostess of Wheel of Fortune and the toucher of letters. “I make people happy and rich,” she said. White loves how happy people get when they win and how everyone gets along. “We’re one big happy family,” she said.

Everyone ended by saying they “love it here!”

Who would you like to see Maggie Sajak interview next? Let us know in the comments.