Kylene Foster, a Wheel of Fortune contestant on the Wednesday, May 28, episode, has been opening up about her experiences recording the show and going through the audition process. The contestant sat down with her local news station WOTL 11 in Tiffin, Ohio, to talk about WoF and what goes on behind the scenes.

Speaking before her episode aired, she said that she couldn’t give anything away about whether she won big on the show except that she had “the best time.” Foster revealed that she decided to try to get on the show after a difficult period in her life.

“I was going through a tough time in my life and I made a commitment to myself to put myself back out there more, get back out into the world, and stop letting fear hold me back. So, I needed to do bigger things. I saw the casting call come through on Facebook and I thought: ‘This could be kind of cool,'” Foster shared.

The corporate marketing manager at Webster Industries knew the chances of getting on the show were small, but she knew she had a chance. She heard back a week later from a casting director to do a Zoom interview in late September 2024. Then, in December, the Wheel of Fortune hopeful got an email that said she was “strongly being considered.” By February she knew when she was going to film her episode.

The anchor asked her what was going through her head after she got her tape date and Foster replied, “Oh my gosh! Can I do this? I was like ‘Heck yes. I can.'” So, she took her tribe with her and filmed her episodes. Foster said the contestants get there early to go through “legal mumbo jumbo” so they know what they can say before their episode airs, and then do a bunch of rehearsals. Foster said that she was there for “about 10 hours” because she didn’t tape until the sixth episode that was filmed that day.

She then opened up about meeting Ryan Seacrest and Vanna White. Foster said that she is a big Ryan fan and part of the reason that she auditioned is because of him. “I was a little starstruck in the beginning, but by the time I got to the sixth episode, I was like this is a dude I would run into at the corner bar. He was very personable.”

As for White, Foster shared that when the contestants get there in the morning to get the rundown, White walks out and gives a pep talk in yoga pants, a sweatshirt, no makeup, and her hair in a bun. “She was just the most down-to-earth and beautiful in person,” Foster said. Typically, Vanna White wears dresses, heels, and makeup while fliming.

Foster said that the entire experience wasn’t what she expected and felt like she was at the “most amazing summer camp with the most amazing people.”

“For me, it wasn’t about prizes or money. I wanted to send a message to the world to say ‘I’m still here. I’m still standing. I was down, but I was never out.’ The entire experience just lit something up in me,” she said. “I’m excited for what’s next.”

Be sure to watch Foster compete against two Wheel of Fortune contestants tonight.

