Don’t Miss All the Twists and Turns! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Dancing With the Stars Newsletter:

Will Dancing With the Stars ever see a completely new judging panel? The executive producer weighs in on the possibility of just that as the competition series gears up for Season 34, especially since the hosts have changed in recent years.

Since Season 1, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli have served on the judges’ panel. Len Goodman, who died in April 2023, sat beside them for Seasons 1 to 20, 22 to 28, and 30 and 31. Julianne Hough, former pro and current host, was a judge in Seasons 19 to 21, 23, and 24. Derek Hough, Julianne’s brother and six-time Mirrorball champion, currently sits beside Inaba and Tonioli and has since Season 29.

So, could one of these judges, perhaps Tonioli, who is 69, get the boot soon? Executive producer Ryan O’Dowd spoke with Deadline about his long-term hopes for the judging panel.

“I think the panel we have now is one of the best mixes of everything you could want. And I think both Bruno and Carrie Ann have been such a huge part of growing the show over the years that I’m unbelievably grateful to still have ’em on the panel today,” O’Dowd responded.

When asked if Tonioli’s antics “made his toes curl,” O’Dowd shared that his five and seven-year-old sons do impressions of the judge the following morning. “He’s their absolute favorite. So yes, but that’s what makes Bruno Bruno. He keeps us all on our toes. His wardrobe is always unbelievable and his antics are even more unbelievable. But that energy he brings matches the energy of the performances. That is not easy to do. He’s a pro in his own right,” the EP said.

Inaba, Tonioli, and Derek Hough are all confirmed to return for Season 34. Julianne Hough and Alfonso Ribeiro, Season 18 champion, are also returning as cohosts.

O’Dowd also said that Dancing with the Stars has lasted so long because it is a “well-oiled machine” that has an “amazing staff and crew.”

DWTS has already announced two of their celebrity contestants: TikTok influence Alix Earle and Robert Irwin, Steve Irwin‘s son. Robert’s sister, Bindi Irwin, won Season 21 with Derek.

Dancing With the Stars, Season 34 Premiere, Fall 2025, ABC