Len Goodman Dies: Former ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Judge Was 78

Ballroom dancing legend Len Goodman, who served as a judge on Dancing with the Stars and its U.K. counterpart Strictly Come Dancing, has died. He was 78.

Goodman’s agent, Jackie Gill, confirmed the passing, telling Sky News that the dancer and choreographer “died peacefully” on Saturday (April 22) night surrounded by his family at a hospice in Kent, England. He had been diagnosed with bone cancer.

“It is with great sadness to announce that Len Goodman has passed away peacefully, aged 78,” Gill said in a statement. “A much loved husband, father and grandfather who will be sorely missed by family, friends and all who knew him.”

Goodman was the head judge on ABC’s Dancing with the Stars from 2005 to 2022, and simultaneously on Strictly Come Dancing from 2004 to 2016. He was beloved for his witty humor and good-natured banter.

He announced his retirement from ABC’s long-running competition series last year during the Season 31 semi-final.

“It’s been a huge pleasure to be a huge part of such a wonderful show,” Goodman said during the episode, sharing his desire to spend more time with his grandchildren and family back in the U.K.

“I cannot thank you enough, the DWTS family. It has been such a wonderful experience for me. I’m looking forward to next week’s finale. I’m sure it’s going to be absolutely brilliant.”

Born in London on April 25, 1944, Goodman started dancing at the age of 19 after a doctor recommended it as therapy for a foot injury. He later turned professional, winning numerous awards, including the British Championships in Blackpool in his late twenties, after which he retired.

After hearing the news, several of Goodman’s fellow judges and co-stars shared their condolences on Monday morning.

“I’ve just woken up to the sad news that my gorgeous colleague and dear friend Len Goodman has passed away,” wrote Strictly judge Craig Revel Horwood. “My heart and love go out to his lovely Sue and family. Len Goody Goodman is what I always called him and “It’s a ten from Len” & “seveeeeern” will live with me forever. RIP Len.”

“Hart [sic] broken my dear friend and partner for 19 years the one and only ballroom LEGEND #LenGoodman passed away,” tweeted Bruno Tonioli. “I will treasure the memories of our adventures @bbcstrictly @officialdwts there will never be anyone like you, you will always be my perfect 10.”

Strictly host Claudia Winkleman added, “I’m so sad about Len. He was one of a kind, a brilliant and kind man. Full of twinkle, warmth and wit. Sending all love to his family and friends.”

Very sad to hear about the death of dear wonderful gentleman, Len Goodman. My heart goes out to his family & dear Sue. He gave me such support on my time at Strictly. I feel so lucky to have worked with such a professional, funny loveable man.

Thank you for the special memories x pic.twitter.com/0Y4TVVx9Si — Darcey Bussell (@DarceyOfficial) April 24, 2023

A rare gentleman: Kind, charming, exacting, encouraging & danced like a dream. .. Thank you for bringing so much joy. RIP Len Goodman.. It’s a 10 from us all. pic.twitter.com/GrtJUMfPhY — Robert Rinder (@RobbieRinder) April 24, 2023

A very sad day for me and all Strictly fans.

The world has lost a true gentleman.

Len Goodman you are a legend. I will sincerely miss you. Always kind to everyone especially the band and singers.

RIP. Len

Love to Sue and family❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/l2Ns1zQq1d — Tommy Blaize (@TommyBlaize) April 24, 2023

“Len was at the very heart of Strictly’s success. He will be hugely missed by the public and his many friends and family.” BBC Director-General Tim Davie pays tribute to Len Goodmanhttps://t.co/nrjiL32FL8 pic.twitter.com/Ibtx0YhR1e — BBC Press Office (@bbcpress) April 24, 2023

We are saddened to hear about the passing of our beloved Len Goodman. Len was a fabulous Judge, a fierce friend and a true gentleman. Our thoughts are with his friends and family. We will miss you Mr Goodman. pic.twitter.com/RvBAEllHAx — SCD_Live_Tour (@SCD_Live_Tour) April 24, 2023

So sad to hear about the death of Len Goodman. He was an incredible man & an extraordinary talent. Loved making telly with him, being daft with him, playing golf with him & will never forget the little tips he would send every week on Strictly. All my love to his family ❤️ pic.twitter.com/UBrNNZbVtX — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) April 24, 2023

Len Goodman – What a gentleman! On the beach at Broadstairs a few years ago he told me he’d prepared his greeting for St Peter when the day eventually came: “HEAVEN!”

He was a lovely man – funny, courteous, ever professional, always kind. RIP Len. Always a 10 on my paddle. https://t.co/Dsfd1RlP9s — Gyles Brandreth (@GylesB1) April 24, 2023