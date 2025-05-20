Meet the Cast of FX’s New Comedy ‘Adults’

They felt like the world was just waiting for them to arrive. Now everybody’s annoyed that they’re here.

FX’s new half-hour comedy Adults (originally titled Snowflakes) follows a group of young New Yorkers trying to establish themselves despite astronomical student debt, insane housing prices, job insecurity and the ever-present threat of getting canceled.

We posed some probing questions to the fresh-faced Adults cast:

Malik Elassal (Samir)

What’s the most adult thing you’ve done so far?

I buy things in bulk now. I have 24 sponges in my house.

What about your character isn’t too far off from the real you?

There’s a hat I wear in the show that says “Grand Central Station” on it, which is based on a hat I have that says “Madison Square Garden” that I used to wear to table reads all the time.

What was your first job in the industry and what will you never forget about it?

My first time being on a set, I was an extra in Interstellar. I was in the crowd during the scene where Matthew McConaughey takes his family to the baseball game, and they have to flee a dust storm. They gave us all popcorn and drinks, and I finished them both super quick and asked for more. Christopher Nolan told me I should stop eating his props.

I feel like we’ve already established a deep, meaningful connection. Want to meet for dinner every Sunday night for as long as we live?

I’m sorry, I don’t have this number saved :/ Who is this?

What’s the most adult thing you’ve done so far?

The other day I went to the dentist for a general checkup without my mom telling me I had to. If that doesn’t scream “adult,” I don’t know what does.

What about your character isn’t too far off from the real you?

Billie cares a lot about her friends, and she’s lucky enough to have really great ones, which is something we definitely share. Also, we have the same face.

What was your first job in the industry and what will you never forget about it?

I did a movie called Paint with some really incredible, funny people, one of whom being Wendi McLendon-Covey. We would ride to set together every day and she would regale me with stories of filming Bridesmaids, which, to me, was an absolute dream come true.

Want to meet for dinner every Sunday night for as long as we live?

Please!

What’s the most adult thing you’ve done so far?

Got my winter coat dry-cleaned! (Like, at the store!)

What about your character isn’t too far off from the real you?

I think Issa and I engage with the world and our relationships with a similar childlike joy. In that way, we both bring play, in the pure sense, to the forefront of whatever we’re doing.

What was your first job in the industry and what will you never forget about it?

My first “job” in the industry was as a development intern at a production company in New York, and I was so bad at it. I would always accidentally hang up calls and was so afraid to say any script was bad because I was a 19-year-old and didn’t trust my opinions. Anyway, I remember the office had these big jars of loose Red Hots that had been there for as long as anyone could remember, and I just couldn’t stop eating them. I became psychologically dependent on them. I basically ate every jar over the course of my summer there. When they were finally refilled, my manager was like, “I’ve literally never seen them do that.”

Want to meet for dinner every Sunday night for as long as we live?

No thank you :).

What’s the most adult thing you’ve done so far?

I think moving countries by myself was a pretty adult moment. Tackling the visa process solo was definitely a bit of a sobering introduction to adulthood and bureaucracy. Besides that, I get pretty hyped over used bookstores and antique shops now. Also, nice cookware and bedding gets me pretty amped these days.

What about your character isn’t too far off from the real you?

I’d like to think I have some of Paul Baker’s open-heartedness and maybe tenderness, which are two of my favorite of his qualities. I think he brings a little bit of a Canadian personality to the show, which I definitely feel in my New York life. I also think I’ve been the plus-one many times, trying to figure out where I belong in the dynamic, which was fun to play out onscreen.

What was your first job in the industry and what will you never forget about it?

My first ever job in anything TV was working on a friend’s sketch show, The Dessert. There was a sketch called “Bulges,” which was essentially a parody of the restaurant Hooters but with men in short shorts and crop tops. I remember the sketch opened on a tracking shot of my stuffed crotch and having multiple men crouched down around my crotch lining up the shot and testing different lighting on it to make it look perfect. Definitely a bit of a welcome-to-showbiz moment.

Want to meet for dinner every Sunday night for as long as we live?

I would love nothing more. Can I bring Issa?

What’s the most adult thing you’ve done so far?

I picked up my dry cleaning for the first time ever the other day. I usually drop it off and forget it’s there.

What about your character isn’t too far off from the real you?

I’m a people pleaser in real life. I’m obsessed with the word “yes” — I literally can’t get enough of it. I hope Anton develops a stronger backbone. Maybe I can learn from him.

What was your first job in the industry and what will you never forget about it?

About five years ago, I did a little part in I Think You Should Leave, one of my all-time favorite shows. I was shaking uncontrollably before I met Tim Robinson, but then he walked in so casually and just made everyone laugh and feel comfortable. If you’re reading this, Tim, I wasn’t that nervous. I swear. I want to seem cool for Tim.

Want to meet for dinner every Sunday night for as long as we live?

Wait … yes … can this girl I met a few years ago on a plane to Majorca come too, though? I have that same plan with her.

FX’s Adults, Series Premiere, Wednesday, May 28, 9/8c, FX (Next day on Hulu)