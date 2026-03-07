Bill Maher Eviscerates Donald Trump With New Diagnosis

What To Know Bill Maher criticized Donald Trump on Real Time for his online rant about their White House dinner, giving him a new diagnosis.

Maher revealed private texts with Trump after the dinner, emphasizing that their conversation was civil and suggesting there is a more reasonable side to Trump than his public persona.

He argued that Trump makes people “crazy” with his actions and warned that if Democrats effectively highlight Trump’s elitism, it could threaten the MAGA movement.

Bill Maher just eviscerated President Donald Trump over his online rant about their March 2025 White House dinner being a “waste” of time. And he gave the POTUS a new diagnosis in the process.

During the Friday, March 6 episode of Real Time With Bill Maher, the late-night, host, 70, followed up on his promise to address the president’s Truth Social Rant after a one-week hiatus. Maher did so during the “New Rule” segment of his show — and he didn’t hold back.

“Someone has to help Donald Trump understand that I don’t suffer from Trump Derangement Syndrome,” he began. “He suffers from Bill Maher Derangement Syndrome.”

That’s when Maher dissected Trump’s Valentine’s Day Truth Social rant about him.

“I wasn’t nervous and scared, and the dinner wasn’t quick. I was there almost three hours. And it wasn’t vodka, it was a margarita,” Maher pointed out. “… I was having a good time. So were you, Don, because we were talking like real humans, not like that crazy act you put on in public.”

Additionally, Maher revealed a previously undisclosed interaction with the president, 79.

“You texted me soon after the dinner, complaining that I was still part of the ‘lunatic left,’ and that you should have won a Nobel Prize for ending wars,” he shared. “And I texted back, ‘Yeah, and I should have won 20 Emmys.’”

He added, “We argued for a while, and you ended by saying, ‘Bill, you know what, don’t change. I wouldn’t know what to do with you if you did.’ OK, that’s the normal human being I saw the night we broke bread. And as long as I think there’s even a spark of a possibility of bringing that guy out more, I will not consider the dinner a ‘waste of time,’ even as I now see we’re back to name-calling.”

Circling back to Trump’s claim that Maher has “Trump Derangement Syndrome,” the stand-up comedian provided proof of all the times he sided with the president on certain issues.

“Don, you have to take some responsibility for that because you make people crazy,” he said. “Because you do things that are racist, misogynistic, anti-democratic, and corrupt.”

Maher also pointed out a key difference between himself and the POTUS.

“See, that’s the difference between you and me, Don. I can admit when I’m wrong, and I can be honest. In fact, I may be the last person from the ‘lunatic left’ that is still an honest broker when it comes to you.”

Additionally, Maher quoted Democratic Rep. Jon Ossoff, who recently said of Trump’s administration, “They are the elites they pretend to hate.”

To conclude the segment, Maher said, “Free advice: If the Democrats ever learn to weaponize that message, your MAGA movement is in big trouble.”

