‘Wheel of Fortune’ Fans Blast Old-Fashioned Solutions as ‘Cheap’ & ‘Twisted’
Not everything old is new again, and Wheel of Fortune viewers are raging against the game show’s outdated Bonus Round solutions. One contestant missed out on a $50K prize after failing to get “ON THE JUKEBOX” in Wheel’s May 6 episode, and two weeks later, the solution “FAXING IT OVER NOW” cost another contestant a possible $40K.
And, to put it mildly, fans are over the old-school solutions.
“Tonight’s bonus puzzle — are they kidding?” Reddit user SFlaGal wrote after the May 21 installment. “Faxing? Really! This is just a cheap, twisted show that is designed to defeat its own contestants.”
Other Reddit users concurred. “Seriously,” said randomguy1972. “Is faxing still a thing? I thought it died with dialup modems.”
User xanate wrote, “Nobody has sent a fax in 20 years. Seriously, so stupid.”
And 8686tjd said, “I came here immediately. The Bonus Round puzzles have mostly jumped the shark, and this was the most egregious example.”
And Reddit users also shared ideas for other archaic Bonus Round solutions. Here’s a sampling:
- DOWNLOADING METALLICA MUSIC ON NAPSTER
- PUTTING NEW BATTERIES IN MY FURBY
- DRINKING ZIMA WHILE WATCHING MY SO-CALLED LIFE
- CHECKING THE AMERICA ONLINE BULLETIN BOARD
- RECHARGING MY BEEPER
- SWEATING TO THE OLDIES
- BACKING UP MY FLOPPY DISCS
- WATERING MY CHIA PET
- TAKING THE PEPSI CHALLENGE
- BLOWING ON THE ATARI CARTRIDGE
- GETTING NEW SUSAN B. ANTHONY DOLLAR COINS AT THE AIRPORT ARCADE
- WATCHING A MOVIE ON MY BETAMAX
- WATCHING FAT ALBERT ON SATURDAY MORNING
- DODGING THE VIETNAM WAR DRAFT
- CHECKING THE PAYPHONE FOR LEFTOVER CHANGE
- MAKING OUT AT THE DRIVE-IN MOVIE
- PUTTING MY CURLERS IN BEFORE BED
- GETTING MY SMALLPOX VACCINATION
- SENDING A TELEGRAPH TO LARAMIE
- PUTTING OUT THE EMPTY MILK BOTTLE FOR RETURN PICKUP
- WAITING FOR THE PONY EXPRESS TO DELIVER MY MAIL
- CHANGING THE CANDLES IN THE STREET LAMPS
- VOTING IN A FAIR AND FREE ELECTION
At least Wheel of Fortune’s weeks-long Bonus Round losing streak has been broken. In the episode airing on Friday, May 23, contestant Rachel Granier solved the Bonus Round puzzle by guessing “YOUR JOURNEY AWAITS.” For a while there, it seemed like “WINNING THE WHEEL OF FORTUNE BONUS ROUND” would be the real throwback puzzle solution.
Wheel of Fortune, Weekdays, Check Local Listings