'Wheel of Fortune' contestant Amy Johnston missed out on $40K after failing to get "FAXING IT OVER NOW" in the Bonus Round.

Not everything old is new again, and Wheel of Fortune viewers are raging against the game show’s outdated Bonus Round solutions. One contestant missed out on a $50K prize after failing to get “ON THE JUKEBOX” in Wheel’s May 6 episode, and two weeks later, the solution “FAXING IT OVER NOW” cost another contestant a possible $40K.

And, to put it mildly, fans are over the old-school solutions.

“Tonight’s bonus puzzle — are they kidding?” Reddit user SFlaGal wrote after the May 21 installment. “Faxing? Really! This is just a cheap, twisted show that is designed to defeat its own contestants.”

Other Reddit users concurred. “Seriously,” said randomguy1972. “Is faxing still a thing? I thought it died with dialup modems.”

User xanate wrote, “Nobody has sent a fax in 20 years. Seriously, so stupid.”

And 8686tjd said, “I came here immediately. The Bonus Round puzzles have mostly jumped the shark, and this was the most egregious example.”

And Reddit users also shared ideas for other archaic Bonus Round solutions. Here’s a sampling:

DOWNLOADING METALLICA MUSIC ON NAPSTER

PUTTING NEW BATTERIES IN MY FURBY

DRINKING ZIMA WHILE WATCHING MY SO-CALLED LIFE

CHECKING THE AMERICA ONLINE BULLETIN BOARD

RECHARGING MY BEEPER

SWEATING TO THE OLDIES

BACKING UP MY FLOPPY DISCS

WATERING MY CHIA PET

TAKING THE PEPSI CHALLENGE

BLOWING ON THE ATARI CARTRIDGE

GETTING NEW SUSAN B. ANTHONY DOLLAR COINS AT THE AIRPORT ARCADE

WATCHING A MOVIE ON MY BETAMAX

WATCHING FAT ALBERT ON SATURDAY MORNING

DODGING THE VIETNAM WAR DRAFT

CHECKING THE PAYPHONE FOR LEFTOVER CHANGE

MAKING OUT AT THE DRIVE-IN MOVIE

PUTTING MY CURLERS IN BEFORE BED

GETTING MY SMALLPOX VACCINATION

SENDING A TELEGRAPH TO LARAMIE

PUTTING OUT THE EMPTY MILK BOTTLE FOR RETURN PICKUP

WAITING FOR THE PONY EXPRESS TO DELIVER MY MAIL

CHANGING THE CANDLES IN THE STREET LAMPS

VOTING IN A FAIR AND FREE ELECTION

At least Wheel of Fortune’s weeks-long Bonus Round losing streak has been broken. In the episode airing on Friday, May 23, contestant Rachel Granier solved the Bonus Round puzzle by guessing “YOUR JOURNEY AWAITS.” For a while there, it seemed like “WINNING THE WHEEL OF FORTUNE BONUS ROUND” would be the real throwback puzzle solution.

