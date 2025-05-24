‘Wheel of Fortune’: Educator Wins $62K & Snaps Show’s Shocking Losing Streak

Spin That Wheel For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Wheel of Fortune Newsletter:

In the words of Shemar Moore, the streak is over! A Wheel of Fortune contestant finally solved the game show’s final puzzle in the episode airing Friday, May 23, ending a streak of 19 Bonus Round losses.

That contestant is Rachel Granier, from Lafayette, Louisiana, whose online bio says she’s a school principal who has been a K–12 educator for more than two decades now. She’s also a Jimmy Buffett fan, which is fitting, since this week’s Wheel of Fortune games were Margaritaville-themed.

Granier told host Ryan Seacrest she’s a “Cajun girl, through and through,” who’s a fan of spicy food — she made sure Seacrest had sampled crawfish and that cohost Vanna White had tried shrimp and grits — and an avid swimmer.

“In true Jimmy Buffett fashion, I’m usually in or on the water,” she said. “So whether it’s the ocean or my bathtub, I’m in it. I love being in the water. I’m secretly a mermaid.”

Well, this mermaid swam her way to victory during Friday’s episode, racking up $22,200 in cash winnings. And when it came time for the Bonus Round, she opted for “Phrase” as the category.

After the gimme letters — R, L, S, T, N, and E — the Bonus Round game board read “_ _ _ R _ _ _ R N E _ _ _ _ _ T S.” Granier chose to add C, M, P, and O, but her consonants all struck out. A couple of O’s later, the game board read “_ O _ R _ O _ R N E _ _ _ _ _ T S.”

Granier knew the first part was “YOUR JOURNEY” right off the bat, and a few seconds later, she guessed the last word, “AWAITS.”

Her Bonus Round prize was only $40,000, but no matter. Fans are still elated that someone broke Wheel of Fortune’s losing streak (and won a total of $62,200 to boot).

“Finally!” one YouTube commenter wrote in an all-caps commendation. “We finally see the light at the end of the tunnel! All hail you, Rachel! I love you! God bless you!”

“What?! A Bonus Round win after a 19-loss streak?! Unbelievable!” another all-caps comment reads. “This month is starting to get better!”

Someone else wrote, “The curse is over! Redemption, baby! $40,000 winner!”

One commenter hailed Granier as the “WOF Queen,” and another wrote, “What a way to start off the Memorial Day weekend holiday.”

Here’s hoping Granier is using some of that $62k and enjoying a cheeseburger in paradise!

