‘Wheel of Fortune’: Can You Solve Bonus Round Puzzles From Longest Losing Streak Ever?

Brittany Sims
Wheel of Fortune/YouTube
Wheel of Fortune is going through a shocking run right now, at least in terms of contestants winning the jackpot prize. For 18 shows in a row up until May 21, no one has correctly guessed the Bonus Round puzzle. Many fans of the game show have commented that the puzzles seem to be harder than usual. Some are even wondering if show bosses are making them hard on purpose because the3y have bust their budget and Wheel of Fortune is running out of money as it gets closer to its season finale.

Even though 18 losses in a row is a lot, Reddit users have noted that there was an even worse run six years ago. In Season 36, between April 29 and May 24, 2019, there were 20 shows where no one cracked the Bonus Puzzle.

Below, we have listed those hard to solve 20 Bonus Round puzzles from 2019. See how many you can solve. [Spoiler Alert: Underneath the video, below the puzzles, we have listed the correct answers.]

For anyone who doesn’t know by now, the rules are that Wheel of Fortune gives the contestants the letters “R,S,T,L,N, and E.” They then have to choose three more consonants and one vowel to round out the puzzle.

How many below can you solve? (Don’t forget, answers at the end).

  1. In the category “Showbiz,” the letters guessed were “C,G,M, and I.”

“_ _M_IE  M_ _IE”

2. In “What Are You Doing?” the letters picked were “H,B,P and O.”

“P_ _ _N_  _ _TH  _ _SH”

3. For “Place,” the contestant picked “D,G,H, and O.”

“_ _SH_ON_ _LE  _O_T_ _ _E.”

4. In “Occupations,” “D,P,M, and A,” were chosen.

“_ _D_E AND _A_L_ _ _.”

5. For the fifth puzzle, “Phrase” was chosen. The letters “G,D,M, and I” rounded out the puzzle.

“_EE_  _ _RGING  _ _E_D.”

6. In “Event,” “C,G,H, and O” were picked.

“_ _ _OR  _O_ _GE.”

7. For “What are you doing?” “G,H,C, and O” were picked.

“_L_ _ _ _NG.”

8. The category was “Phrase.” The letters were “D,M,F, and O.”

“_ _ _ _ _  TO  _ _ D_E.”

9. In “What are you doing?,” “G,H,C, and I” were picked.

“_ _ _ ING  _ _   _T  _ _ _N.”

10. “Phrase” was picked. “M,C,G, and O” rounded out the puzzle.

“SO M_C_  _ _ _ E.”

11. In “Food and Drink,” “D,C,P, and I” were picked.

“_ _ _ _ _  _E_ER_ _E.”

12. In “People,” the letters “C,H,P, and O” were picked.

“H_PP_  _ _ _ _ES.”

13. For “What Are You Doing?,” “G,H,M, and I” were chosen.

“_ _R_ING  IT  _ _ _.”

14. For “Person,” “F,G,H, and O” rounded out the puzzle.

“_ _ _R_ _   _ _THOR.”

15. In “Phrase,” “H,D,P, and O” were picked.

“_  O_E  _O_  _   _ _ _OR.”

16. “What Are You Doing?” saw “H,C,G, and A” added.

“_ _ _ _ _NG AR_ _N_  T_ _N.”

17.

In “Phrase,” a Wild Card was used and the letters “C,H,G, A, and D” were picked.

“_ _ _TE A  _ _T.”

18. In “Phrase,” “C,H,M, and A” rounded out the letters.

“_ _ _   _ _N THE  _AC_ _ _T.”

19. In “What are you doing?” “B,K,M, and I” were picked.

“_ _ _KIN_.”

20. For “Place,”D,G,P, and O” were picked.

“_ _ _ _ _ _RD  _ _DE_ _ _ _.”

Here are the correct answers:

  1. ZOMBIE MOVIE
  2. PAYING WITH CASH
  3. FASHIONABLE BOUTIQUE
  4. JUDGE AND BAILIFF
  5. KEEP FORGING AHEAD
  6. MAJOR VOYAGE
  7. BLUFFING
  8. QUICK TO JUDGE
  9. WAKING UP AT DAWN
  10. SO MUCH HYPE
  11. FOAMY BEVERAGE
  12. HAPPY BABIES
  13. WORKING IT OFF
  14. QUIRKY AUTHOR
  15. I OWE YOU A FAVOR
  16. BUZZING AROUND TOWN
  17. QUITE A BIT
  18. YOU WON THE JACKPOT
  19. PACKING
  20. BACKYARD HIDEAWAY

How many did you get right? Let us know in the comments.

Wheel of Fortune, weeknights, check local listings

Wheel of Fortune

Ryan Seacrest




