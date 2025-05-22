‘Wheel of Fortune’: Can You Solve Bonus Round Puzzles From Longest Losing Streak Ever?

Wheel of Fortune is going through a shocking run right now, at least in terms of contestants winning the jackpot prize. For 18 shows in a row up until May 21, no one has correctly guessed the Bonus Round puzzle. Many fans of the game show have commented that the puzzles seem to be harder than usual. Some are even wondering if show bosses are making them hard on purpose because the3y have bust their budget and Wheel of Fortune is running out of money as it gets closer to its season finale.

Even though 18 losses in a row is a lot, Reddit users have noted that there was an even worse run six years ago. In Season 36, between April 29 and May 24, 2019, there were 20 shows where no one cracked the Bonus Puzzle.

Below, we have listed those hard to solve 20 Bonus Round puzzles from 2019. See how many you can solve. [Spoiler Alert: Underneath the video, below the puzzles, we have listed the correct answers.]

For anyone who doesn’t know by now, the rules are that Wheel of Fortune gives the contestants the letters “R,S,T,L,N, and E.” They then have to choose three more consonants and one vowel to round out the puzzle.

How many below can you solve? (Don’t forget, answers at the end).

In the category “Showbiz,” the letters guessed were “C,G,M, and I.”

“_ _M_IE M_ _IE”

2. In “What Are You Doing?” the letters picked were “H,B,P and O.”

“P_ _ _N_ _ _TH _ _SH”

3. For “Place,” the contestant picked “D,G,H, and O.”

“_ _SH_ON_ _LE _O_T_ _ _E.”

4. In “Occupations,” “D,P,M, and A,” were chosen.

“_ _D_E AND _A_L_ _ _.”

5. For the fifth puzzle, “Phrase” was chosen. The letters “G,D,M, and I” rounded out the puzzle.

“_EE_ _ _RGING _ _E_D.”

6. In “Event,” “C,G,H, and O” were picked.

“_ _ _OR _O_ _GE.”

7. For “What are you doing?” “G,H,C, and O” were picked.

“_L_ _ _ _NG.”

8. The category was “Phrase.” The letters were “D,M,F, and O.”

“_ _ _ _ _ TO _ _ D_E.”

9. In “What are you doing?,” “G,H,C, and I” were picked.

“_ _ _ ING _ _ _T _ _ _N.”

10. “Phrase” was picked. “M,C,G, and O” rounded out the puzzle.

“SO M_C_ _ _ _ E.”

11. In “Food and Drink,” “D,C,P, and I” were picked.

“_ _ _ _ _ _E_ER_ _E.”

12. In “People,” the letters “C,H,P, and O” were picked.

“H_PP_ _ _ _ _ES.”

13. For “What Are You Doing?,” “G,H,M, and I” were chosen.

“_ _R_ING IT _ _ _.”

14. For “Person,” “F,G,H, and O” rounded out the puzzle.

“_ _ _R_ _ _ _THOR.”

15. In “Phrase,” “H,D,P, and O” were picked.

“_ O_E _O_ _ _ _ _OR.”

16. “What Are You Doing?” saw “H,C,G, and A” added.

“_ _ _ _ _NG AR_ _N_ T_ _N.”

17.

In “Phrase,” a Wild Card was used and the letters “C,H,G, A, and D” were picked.

“_ _ _TE A _ _T.”

18. In “Phrase,” “C,H,M, and A” rounded out the letters.

“_ _ _ _ _N THE _AC_ _ _T.”

19. In “What are you doing?” “B,K,M, and I” were picked.

“_ _ _KIN_.”

20. For “Place,”D,G,P, and O” were picked.

“_ _ _ _ _ _RD _ _DE_ _ _ _.”

Here are the correct answers:

ZOMBIE MOVIE PAYING WITH CASH FASHIONABLE BOUTIQUE JUDGE AND BAILIFF KEEP FORGING AHEAD MAJOR VOYAGE BLUFFING QUICK TO JUDGE WAKING UP AT DAWN SO MUCH HYPE FOAMY BEVERAGE HAPPY BABIES WORKING IT OFF QUIRKY AUTHOR I OWE YOU A FAVOR BUZZING AROUND TOWN QUITE A BIT YOU WON THE JACKPOT PACKING BACKYARD HIDEAWAY

How many did you get right? Let us know in the comments.