Gypsy-Rose Blanchard Explains Why She and Boyfriend Ken Urker Live Separately

Gypsy-Rose Blanchard and her boyfriend Ken Urker welcomed their first child, daughter Aurora, in December 2024, but despite being in love and enjoying being first-time parents, the couple still live apart.

Blanchard opened up about the situation on the Monday, May 19 episode of her Lifetime reality series, Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up, where she explained she isn’t allowed to live in the same household as Urker until her parole is up. Her parole is scheduled to end on June 25, 2025.

“Everything is day by day right now,” Blanchard said in the episode, per EOnline. “So, we’re just winging it. It’s hard to keep up a relationship whenever you’re living in two separate places, and you’ve got schedules that interfere.”

Blanchard served seven years in prison for her role in the death of her mother, Dee Dee. Her then-boyfriend, Nicholas Godejohn, killed Dee Dee on June 9, 2015. Godejohn was sentenced to life in prison, while Blanchard was sentenced to 10 years in prison for second-degree murder. She was released on parole in December 2023.

Growing up, Blanchard was a victim of Munchausen syndrome by proxy, a disorder where a parent or guardian either makes up fake symptoms or causes real symptoms to make it look like the child is sick.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lifetime TV (@lifetimetv)

Urker also opened up about the current living situation in Monday’s episode, saying, “Gypsy’s been gone all week, and my little Aurora isn’t home. It definitely feels a little depressing around the house. I feel like I have no purpose during the daytime before work. I feel like I have to find things to occupy my time. It’s very lonely.”

The episode also saw Blanchard writing down a bucket list of things she wants to do once her parole is over. “Move in with you,” she told Urker while writing the list, which also included things like drinking at a bar, traveling to Hawaii, Las Vegas, and Iceland, and speaking about prison reform to prisoners.

“We can all be a family under one roof finally,” Urker said of Blanchard’s parole ending. “That’s the biggest one.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gypsy-Rose Blanchard (@gypsyrose.ig)

He continued to talk about Blanchard’s upcoming “freedom” as the pair went on a date to a nature museum, where Blanchard released a butterfly into the wild. Speaking on what seeing Blanchard release the insect meant to him, Urker said, “Freedom, coming out into the world and actually being able to enjoy it, something that Gypsy’s never really been able to do.

“And it’s going to get even better in a few months when she’s off parole,” he added. “We can actually travel and get to see more stuff. She’s been the best mother I could ever want for my child.”

Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up, Season 2, Mondays, 9/8c, Lifetime