‘Love It or List It’: David Visentin Reacts to Page Turner Getting Slammed by Fans

Even though David Visentin is pitted against his new Love It or List It co-host Page Turner on the hit show, the long-time HGTV favorite has shown he has her back once the camera’s stop rolling.

After an Instagram commenter recently insulted Turner, the realtor jumped to his co-star’s defense. “Hate her! Miss Hillary!!!” the social media user wrote, referring to Visentin’s former co-host Hilary Farr, who announced her exit from the show after 19 seasons in 2023. Turner has taken over Farr’s spot, but some fans aren’t on board with the change.

Turner was the first to respond to the comment, writing, “Dang! Hate is so strong 😂 Did I steal your puppy or something?!”

Visentin then got involved in supporting his co-star, writing, “You’re a blast to work with …and no puppy stealer. A ‘list it’s stealer maybe – but I’m working on that!”

Turner replied to Visentin, posting, “😂😂😂😂 DV!! You’re the best!!”

Other fans also jumped into the comments to share how much they were enjoying Turner on the show. “Well, I love you!❤️” wrote one fan.

“Love these two…very funny,” said another.

“Page is brilliant ❤️,” another added.

Farr confirmed her departure from Love It or List in 2023, telling People at the time, “I’ve given it so many years of my life. It’s got me through hard times. It’s got the audiences through hard times. It has evolved into a mainstay of people’s lives and it’s been incredibly gratifying. But now it’s time for me to move on and meet new challenges.”

She also shared her fears of the show “becoming boring,” telling Vulture, “I don’t want to be bored.”

Turner joined as co-host and designer for the 20th season, which premiered on Monday, April 21.

Meanwhile, Farr has been reminiscing about her time on the show on social media with old clips and highlights. Last month, she shared a video of her and Visentin promoting the show on Today.

“While I go through my gazillion photographs and videos trying to either put them in some order or just delete I keep coming across moments from the last 15 years of Love it or List it. Sharing a few. Enjoy!” she captioned the video.