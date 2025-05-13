‘Love It or List It’ Fans Say Show Isn’t the Same Without Hilary Farr

Love It or List It fans are finding it hard to adjust to the show without Hilary Farr, the beloved host who announced her departure from the series in 2023 following a 19-season-long tenure.

For years, HGTV fans had watched Farr sparring with her co-host, real estate agent David Visentin, on the hit home design show. Viewers quickly grew to love the dynamic between Farr and Visentin, making Love It or List It one of the network’s top shows. However, in 2023, Farr announced she’d be stepping back from the program.

“I’ve given it so many years of my life. It’s got me through hard times. It’s got the audiences through hard times. It has evolved into a mainstay of people’s lives and it’s been incredibly gratifying. But now it’s time for me to move on and meet new challenges,” she told People at the time.

In another interview with Vulture, Farr said she worried the show was “becoming boring,” adding, “I don’t want to be bored.”

Love It Or List It brought aboard Page Turner as co-host and designer alongside Visentin for Season 20, which premiered on Monday, April 21.

Despite leaving Love It or List It, Farr is still part of HGTV, hosting the show Tough Love, though many fans are hoping she’ll eventually come back to the show that shot her to fame.

That sentiment came up again recently after Farr shared a nostalgic video on her Instagram page.

“While I go through my gazillion photographs and videos trying to either put them in some order or just delete I keep coming across moments from the last 15 years of Love it or List it. Sharing a few. Enjoy!” she wrote alongside a clip of herself and Visentin on an old episode of the Today show.

Fans jumped into the comments to share how much they miss Farr on the show and how things aren’t the same without her.

“Loved you on this show!! 👏👏👏Sorry to say I had to turn off the new season of the show last night as it just wasn’t the same without you 😢,” wrote one commenter.

“Cannot watch the new show without you. Tried but had to turn it off. You were simply the BEST of everyone on HGTV,” said another.

“Wow! You guys were the best ever! 🔥Loved how you fed off of each other’s personalities. Will truly miss you!” another added.

Another wrote, “I certainly do miss your show and the great banter between you and David! I guess reruns are better than nothing!”

“The show is not the same without you!” said one fan.

“I miss you already not on the show!! Thank you for all of the memories of the past seasons. You and David were such amazing hosts and colleagues. Good luck Hilary!! @hilary_farr enjoy your next chapter,” added another.

“We miss you Hillary. You and David were quite a team,” said another.

Do you agree that the show was better with Hilary or are you loving the new dynamic with Page? Let us know in the comment section below.