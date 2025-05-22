Have you ever wondered how The Price Is Right producers determine who is worthy enough to “Come on down?” Not everyone who comes to the show and auditions makes it on. Here is the process.

Contestants that come up to Bidder’s Row are selected from the audience, but it isn’t random. To apply for the show, participants must be 18 years or older and submit a form with their personal information on The Price Is Right website. Once submitted, they are notified via email if they received tickets to the show. However, receiving tickets doesn’t guarantee coming home with a prize.

People reported that 300 contestants have the opportunity to appear on each episode, but only nine appear on stage each episode, including Bidder’s Row. Everyone in the audience goes through an evaluation and is given name tags and identification numbers. The production crew then interviews every audience member individually and decides from there who makes it to Bidder’s Row. From there, it’s based on luck and guessing the correct price. If they are the closest, the game show contestant gets to come to the stage to meet host Drew Carey and play a game to win even more prizes.

Former producer Stan Blits told The New York Post in 2013 exactly what kind of people they look out for. The show wants energetic contestants who will make great TV. “I am looking for energy, sincerity, and potential humor,” he said.

“If they can equal my energy or exceed it and maintain it, they are at the top of the list.”

During an all-kids episode, Blits explained that a mom and her two children lost the chance to play a game because they “weren’t cheering enough.” The entire audition process takes about two hours.

He also shared that contestants should look like they’re having fun, don’t be too aggressive, don’t bribe the producers, and pretend that they don’t know who Blits is.

However, the producers have no control over how the games go or who wins.

Have you ever tried out for The Price Is Right? Let us know how it went in the comments.