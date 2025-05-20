‘The Price Is Right’ Contestant Wins $7,500 After Near-Perfect Game

A The Price Is Right contestant had a nearly perfect streak on a throwback game. She won $7,500 on Back to ’75.

Loressa won the fourth item up for bid, which was a 75-inch LED television, on Friday, May 16. She bid $850. The other three bids were above the actual retail price of $1,100, so Loressa won the TV and the bid.

Host Drew Carey explained that the game started out as Back to ’72 when The Price Is Right had its 50-year anniversary. “We were only going to do it one year, but it was so popular, we keep bringing it back,” he said. “Now, it’s Back to ’75.”

In the game, the contestant is shown three items that were on the game show in 1975. They then get a price range and they have to guess what the price of it was in 1975. Loressa was allowed to be off by $50 for all three items. If she can get it all without going below $50, she will win $7,500.

The first item was a set of Papermate pens. Loressa turned the dial so the price was $16. They were $15, so she was only $1 off. The next item was a Lego building set. She had to guess between $10 and $60. Loressa turned the dial to $26. She was exactly on the money, not losing any for her total.

“Nice job!” Drew Carey said. “You’ve got $49 to work with. You’ve almost played a perfect game.”

The third and final item was a Sunbeam crockpot and fry pan. Loressa had to set the price between $40 and $140. She first turned the dial to $71 and then changed her mind and put it at $70. The actual price was $54, a difference of $16. This gave her $33 left, so she won the $7,500, since that was the last item.

“She was great on that game,” Carey said to the camera as Loressa waved and blew kisses to the audience.

Loressa only spun a 50 on the Showcase Showdown wheel, so she didn’t advance to the Showcase.

“Wow. She was on the nose with the building set,” a YouTube user wrote.

“Amazing!” wrote another.

“Wow! She hit the jackpot!” added a third.