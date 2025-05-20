‘The View’: Ana Navarro Demands Trump Takes a Citizenship Test

Don’t Miss Any Co-host Chaos For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The View Newsletter:

The View‘s Ana Navarro has said she wants President Donald Trump to take a citizenship test so he can brush up on his knowledge of United States’ history and remind him of the Constitution.

Navarro’s comments came amid reports that Canadian-born writer and producer Rob Worsoff (Duck Dynasty, The Millionaire Matchmaker) is pitching a reality show where immigrants would compete against one another “for the honor of fast-tracking their way to U.S. citizenship.”

While discussing this news with the panel on Monday’s (May 19) episode of The View, Navarro, who was born in Nicaragua, said, “I had to take that citizenship exam, and I wish Donald Trump had to take it because, let me just tell you about some of the questions… there’s 100 questions that you have to prepare for when you take the citizenship exam.”

She then proceeded to read off some of those questions, saying, “Number one, what is the supreme law of the land? The Constitution, not Donald Trump. What is one right or freedom from the First Amendment? Speech, religion, assembly, press, petition the government.”

“What is the rule of law? Everyone must follow the law. Leaders must obey the law. Government must obey the law. No one is above the law,” she continued. “This is from the DHS government website.”

The rest of the panel shared their thoughts on the pitch for the potential reality show, with Sunny Hostin calling it “deeply unserious and dystopian and despicable.”

Hostin went on to say she thinks the talk of the show is a distraction from what is really going on, like the recent Supreme Court debate about Trump’s executive order to deny birthright citizenship to those born in the United States.

“No one is talking about it, instead they’re talking about this,” she said, noting, “I think we need to start looking more at that and stop talking about this kind of ridiculous, deeply unserious, ridiculous stuff.”

As for the idea of the show itself, Whoopi Goldberg added, “I mean, people will watch anything on television.”

You can watch the full discussion in the video above and let us know your thoughts below.