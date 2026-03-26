Joy Behar Slammed by White House After Trump ‘Herpes’ Joke on ‘The View’

What To Know The White House called Joy Behar a “talentless hack” after she joked about President Trump’s actions in Iran.

White House spokesman Davis Ingle said Behar has a “severe case of Trump Derangement Syndrome.”

Despite repeated criticism from the Trump administration, The View remains the top-rated daytime network talk show.

The White House has fired back at Joy Behar after she joked about President Donald Trump and his war on Iran on Wednesday’s (March 25) episode of The View.

“‘Joyless’ Behar is an extremely unlikeable, talentless hack with a poorly rated TV show who clearly suffers from a severe case of Trump Derangement Syndrome,” White House spokesman Davis Ingle said in a statement to Us Weekly.

Ingle went on to praise the U.S.’s involvement in the Middle East, stating, “Operation Epic Fury continues to prove it is a resounding success, which is destroying the rogue Iranian regime’s national security threat to the American people. Iranian retaliatory attacks have declined by 90 percent because the Department of War is destroying Iran’s ballistic missile capabilities.”

“President Trump is working tirelessly every single day to ensure the American military continues to be the greatest, most powerful fighting force in the world that will crush our enemies and defend our great nation,” he concluded.

On Wednesday’s edition of The View, the panel was discussing the war in the Middle East, including Trump’s claim that Iran had gifted the U.S. “a very big present worth a tremendous amount of money.”

“What’s the gift, besides herpes?” Behar quipped, per Us Weekly.

The comedian then turned her attention to guest co-host Abby Huntsman, saying, “Don’t make it sound like I’m against the military. I’m not. All my uncles, my father, they all fought, so don’t make it sound like that. I’m talking about this particular, as he calls it, excursion into Iran. What have they accomplished so far?”

“We don’t know the intelligence he got was,” Huntsman replied. “That’s the problem. They haven’t communicated that.”

Behar then made another dig, retorting, “The word intelligence and him in the same sentence should not go together.”

This isn’t the first time Behar has faced the wrath of the Trump administration. In July 2025, the White House said that Behar “should self-reflect on her own jealousy of President Trump’s historic popularity before her show is the next to be pulled off air.”

Despite the White House slamming the show’s ratings, The View continues to rank “No. 1 in households and total viewers among all daytime network talk shows,” per an ABC press release.