‘The View’: Whoopi Goldberg Gets Emotional Over Savannah Guthrie’s ‘Today’ Interview

What To Know The View hosts became emotional while discussing Savannah Guthrie’s heartfelt interview about her missing mother, Nancy Guthrie.

Panelists emphasized the ongoing pain and uncertainty faced by families of missing loved ones, urging viewers to remain vigilant and keep such stories in the public eye.

The hosts expressed hope in the agents investigating Nancy’s disappearance.

The View hosts got emotional while discussing Savannah Guthrie‘s first TV interview about her missing mother, Nancy Guthrie.

Savannah sat down with Hoda Kotb for the first of a two-part interview on the Thursday, March 26, episode of Today, during which she admitted to feeling guilty for potentially being the reason her mother was taken from her Tucson, Arizona, home. (Nancy was last seen on January 31 and was reported missing the following day.)

“To think that I brought this to her bedside, that it’s because of me — and I just say, ‘I’m so sorry, Mommy. I’m so sorry,” Savannah tearfully told Kotb. “I’m sorry to my sister [Annie Guthrie] and my brother [Camron Guthrie], and my kids and my nephew, and Tommy [Cioni], my brother-in-law.’ I’m just, like, so sorry.”

On Thursday’s episode of The View, Whoopi Goldberg said Savannah and Kotb’s conversation was one of “the hardest interviews I think I’ve ever seen.” She stated, “To have a family member just up and disappear — I mean, any one of us, I think, would be out of our minds. I know they don’t want this story to go away, because we get so much to talk about a daily basis. … But this is a story we all have to remember is still ongoing, and we have to be vigilant and keep our eyes open, I think.”

Sara Haines, who previously worked with Savannah on Today, said she reached out to Savannah after Nancy was reported missing. “What just kills me is you see a little girl whenever you see her face, and every pain and emotion is something that’s so relatable,” she said of the interview. “But I hope she knows that her mom would never ever want her to think any of those thoughts. I can almost hear a mom saying, ‘Please, don’t do that.’ That’s the one thing that could break her. It would break her mom’s heart to know how much pain she’s going through, so I hope she can find a little strength through that.”

Guest host Abby Huntsman stated, “It makes you want to go hug your mom,” to which Haines replied, “It makes me want to hug Nancy Guthrie.”

Huntsman, for her part, previously crossed paths with Savannah on MSNBC. “She never wants the story to be about her. That’s not her brand,” she recalled of working with the Today anchor. “And so, she’s handled this with such grace and such realness.”

While Sunny Hostin said she doesn’t have confidence in FBI Director Kash Patel, she does have faith in the FBI agents investigating Nancy’s disappearance. “I’ve worked with FBI agents for 10 years during my career at the Justice Department, and those are the best of the best,” she declared. “And so, if anyone can find her mother, they can.”

As the search for Nancy reaches the two-month mark, Joy Behar said that the “worst part about all of this is there may not ever be any closure, that she will always have to live with the idea of what happened.” She added, “It’s like when a child goes missing. To me, that is worse than anything that could happen to you on this planet. People who believe in hell, that is, to me, what hell must look like.”

Goldberg wrapped up the segment by telling viewers, “That’s why these stories, they’re hard. They’re really hard, and they’re hard to watch. But we have to keep this going so that people don’t forget because so often — as you said, Joy — when kids disappear, girls disappear, women, in particular, women of color disappear, you hear about it, then it’s gone. So, let’s break that chain. Let’s not forget what’s going on.”

The second half of Savannah and Kotb’s emotional interview will air on the Friday, March 27, episode of Today.

The View, Weekdays, 11a/10c, ABC

Today, Weekdays, 7a/6c, NBC