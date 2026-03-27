Why Is Ana Navarro Missing From ‘The View’?

Friday’s (March 27) lineup for The View looked a lot different than normal. Not only was guest cohost Abby Huntsman at the table for her fifth and final day substituting for Alyssa Farah Griffin (who’s on maternity leave), but Ana Navarro was missing… and moderator Joy Behar didn’t know why.

“Hello, everyone. Welcome to The View. Ana is off today. We know not where, but she is not here,” Behar said at the start of the hour-long talk show.

Navarro, also a contributor for CNN, was on hand for Thursday’s (March 26) episode, so it is rather unusual that she was not present for Friday’s, which would have been taped that afternoon.

She did recently announce on her Instagram feed that she was planning to attend Saturday’s (March 28) “No Kings” protest rally in Miami, Florida, so perhaps with all of the airport chaos underway across the country, she had to take an earlier flight out of New York.

Of the decision to join the protest, Navarro wrote, “There will be No Kings demonstrations all over the country. I will be at the one in Miami. I will be protesting for Liam Ramos snd the other 3,800 children detained. And for Rene Goode and Alex Pretti. I will e protesting against an impulsive, dangerous President and his abuses of power. I will be protesting for the Epstein Survivors and the release of the files – no, we have not forgotten. And against the voter suppression effort mis-named ‘The Save Act’. There are plenty of reasons to protest. This is America. We have the right to assemble and make our voices heard. Every time I go to [one] of these rallies, I leave feeling a sense of community and knowing I am not alone in hating what Trump and his minions are doing to our country. Find a protest near you, and join us.”

Her unexplained absence wasn’t the only strange thing to happen on Friday’s show. Things were also very awkward when the subject of the recent legal actions against big-tech firms like Meta came up, and Behar had an unusually sharp comment for cohost Sara Haines.

“What we’re speaking of with social media is the attention economy. So what it does is you swipe, and then they get you keep swiping, and then you’re there for four hours. It programs to get you addicted. And the result is that adults, we all fall victim to it still, I mean, Joy, no joke. You get a lot of crap here at the table, like, ‘Put your phone down. Stop looking at your phone,'” Haines said.

“Oh, shut up,” Behar smarted back. Chances are, she was joking, but it was still an uncharacteristically harsh interaction.

The View, Weekdays, 11a/10c, ABC