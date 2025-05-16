Kristi Noem’s DHS Linked to ‘Duck Dynasty’ Writer’s Jaw-Dropping Migrant Reality Show

President Donald Trump rebuilt his image as host of The Apprentice, and now it’s reported that Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem may be looking to do the same with a bizarre reality show pitting immigrants against each other in a battle for U.S. citizenship.

According to The Daily Mail, Noem is backing plans for a reality show by Canadian-born writer and producer Rob Worsoff (Duck Dynasty, The Millionaire Matchmaker) called The American. The show would see immigrants competing in challenges “for the honor of fast-tracking their way to U.S. citizenship.”

Noem’s department has denied the report as “completely false,” per The Independent, noting that she is not backing the show or even aware of the pitch. However, they acknowledge Noem does know the concept for the project exists.

The Homeland Security secretary has faced criticism in recent months for her involvement in the Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids. Noem was seen in full makeup, curled hair, a bulletproof vest, and an ICE-branded baseball cap during the deportation raids, which saw her being dubbed “ICE Barbie.” Others referred to her as “Cosplay Kristi.”

According to Worsoff’s 35-page pitch, The American would follow 12 “pre-vetted” contestants who arrive at New York’s Ellis Island aboard “The Citizen Ship” and be greeted by a “famous, naturalized American,” who will serve as the show’s host.

Per the Daily Mail, the pitch suggests Colombian-born Sofia Vergara, Canadian-born Ryan Reynolds, and Ukrainian-born Mila Kunis as potential hosts. None of those names are connected to the project in any official capacity.

The contestants would then travel around the country on a train (called “The American”) and meet with Americans from different states to learn about their various lifestyles and customs. The players would then compete in “cultural” contests specific to each region.

Suggestions in the pitch include panning for gold in San Francisco, balancing on logs in Wisconsin, building and launching a rocket at Cape Canaveral, rafting in Colorado, clam-digging in Maine, assembling a Model-T Ford in Detroit, and delivering mail on horseback in Kansas.

“We’ll join in the laughter, tears, frustration, and joy — hearing their backstories — as we are reminded how amazing it is to be American,” Worsoff writes in the pitch.

Eliminated contestants will leave with “iconically American” prizes, such as a $10,000 Starbucks gift card, a million American Airlines points, and a lifetime supply of 76 gasoline. As with the celebrities, none of these companies are officially connected to the project.

In the end, the winner of the show will arrive at the steps of the U.S. Capitol Building, where they’ll be sworn in as an American citizen by “a top American politician or judge.”

Homeland Security spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin admitted that the show’s concept is currently being vetted by agency staff but denied Noem’s involvement in the process.

“This is completely false. @DailyMail’s ‘reporting’ is an affront to journalism. Secretary Noem has not ‘backed’ or even aware of the pitch of any scripted or reality show,” McLaughlin wrote on X.

This is completely false. @DailyMail’s “reporting” is an affront to journalism. Secretary Noem has not “backed” or even aware of the pitch of any scripted or reality show. @DHSgov receives hundreds of television show pitches a year, ranging from documentaries surrounding ICE… https://t.co/srSBHYl3Vp — Tricia McLaughlin (@TriciaOhio) May 16, 2025

She added, “@DHSgov receives hundreds of television show pitches a year, ranging from documentaries surrounding ICE and CBP border operation to white collar investigations by HSI. Each proposal undergoes a thorough vetting process prior to denial or approval. This pitch has not received approval or denial by staff.”