‘Good Bones’ Star Tad Starsiak Marries Anna Spiars Following HGTV Proposal

Tad Starsiak proposed to girlfriend Anna Spiars back in the Good Bones Season 8 finale in August 2023, and now, less than two years later, the happy couple has officially tied the knot in Jamaica.

The HGTV star took to his Instagram page on Sunday (May 18), where he shared a sweet wedding photo. The snap sees Tad with his hair tied back in a ponytail and wearing a sharp green suit while Anna is adorned in a beautiful white wedding dress. The couple are both laughing.

“Happy three week anniversary to my darling wife ❤️ Crazy that three weeks have gone by since easily the best week ever,” Tad captioned the post. “Marrying you was the best decision this man has ever made! Every day is a good day because of you. 💍”

Anna also shared pics from the special day on her Instagram account earlier this month, revealing the pair got hitched in Lucea, Jamaica. The first photo shows the couple kissing while guests celebrate in the background. Other pics show the wedding invitations, the exchange of nuptials, and shots from the reception, featuring Tad and Anna dancing and cutting their wedding cake.

“Went and got me a husband. Traveled all the way to an inclusive resort to get exclusive rights to him,” Anna wrote in the caption. “So many thanks to the dear friends who made our celebration so perfect. Love you all.”

Tad commented on Anna’s post, writing, “I love you my darling, my Wife!”

“I love you the MOST,” she replied.

Fans jumped into the comments to share their congratulations, with one commenter writing, “You two are just so dang cute!! Congratulations on your happily forever after!!!”

“Aww I am so happy for you May God bless your union forever,” said another.

Good Bones viewers previously saw Tad proposing to Anna in the Season 8 finale back in August 2023. The episode centered on Tad’s sister, Mina Starsiak Hawk, and their mom, Karen E. Laine, helping renovate Tad and Anna’s Indianapolis home. As TV Insider previously reported, Mina and Tad became estranged after the show ended.

Tad proposed as they were taking the final walkthrough of the completed home. “I think this is going to be your favorite spot, if you come over here,” he told Anna as they entered the kitchen. He then got down on one knee, saying, “Baby, I love you with all my heart. And I don’t know what I did to deserve you, but I thank God for you every single day. You’re my absolute best friend and my dearest companion. Will you marry me?”

Anna said yes and the rest of the family came out to celebrate the joyous moment.

“She is my person,” Tad told the cameras. “She is my best friend. She’s my dearest friend. It’s like all this cliche stuff, but it’s very accurate. It’s very real. And I’m really glad I put a ring on it.”