Mina Starsiak Hawk Misses ‘Good Bones’ and the ‘Amazing Relationships’ of the HGTV Show

Despite family and friend tensions, Mina Starsiak Hawk says she misses the HGTV series Good Bones, in which she and her mother, Karen E. Laine, renovated houses in their hometown of Indianapolis, Indiana.

“I grew up making Good Bones,” Mina wrote on Instagram Stories on Sunday, October 13, per People. “I started in my 20s. I turn 40 this year. Most of my adult life was spent making the show.”

She added: “I miss the real work. The fun. The pranks. The amazing relationships. The experiences I got to have that I never would have had if not for the show. 100% I miss it.”

In August 2023 — just weeks after announcing that Good Bones would end with Season 8 — Mina revealed on the podcast Mina AF that she wasn’t “in a great place” with her mom or with brother Tad Starsiak, who also starred on the show.

“No one’s punching the other person in the face by any means,” Mina clarified at the time. “We all just exist because it’s what makes my dad happy. And that’s fine. That’s been fine for a long time. It’s fine for a lot of families. I just don’t think it’s fine anymore.”

That October, Mina told podcast listeners she hadn’t spoken to her mother in a year. “I don’t know a way forward, which is really frustrating because I want to know a way, and I really think the issue with so many interpersonal relationship problems is when there’s all these layers and all these strings attached,” she said.

And in December, Mina said on the podcast that she also was “not on speaking terms” with contractor and Good Bones costar Cory Miller.

Mina and Karen both participated in this year’s three-episode revival of Good Bones, a limited series dubbed Good Bones: New Beginnings, but mother and daughter neither shared the screen nor collaborated on projects, and the show also skirted their offscreen drama.