Mina Starsiak Hawk Misses ‘Good Bones’ and the ‘Amazing Relationships’ of the HGTV Show

Dan Clarendon
Comments
As seen on D+ Risky Business, Mina Starsiak Hawk poses for a portrait in front of the historic Sander’s House.
Discovery+

Good Bones

 More

Despite family and friend tensions, Mina Starsiak Hawk says she misses the HGTV series Good Bones, in which she and her mother, Karen E. Laine, renovated houses in their hometown of Indianapolis, Indiana.

“I grew up making Good Bones,” Mina wrote on Instagram Stories on Sunday, October 13, per People. “I started in my 20s. I turn 40 this year. Most of my adult life was spent making the show.”

She added: “I miss the real work. The fun. The pranks. The amazing relationships. The experiences I got to have that I never would have had if not for the show. 100% I miss it.”

Mina Starsiak Hawk Instagram post about 'Good Bones'

Mina Starsiak Hawk/Instagram

In August 2023 — just weeks after announcing that Good Bones would end with Season 8 — Mina revealed on the podcast Mina AF that she wasn’t “in a great place” with her mom or with brother Tad Starsiak, who also starred on the show.

“No one’s punching the other person in the face by any means,” Mina clarified at the time. “We all just exist because it’s what makes my dad happy. And that’s fine. That’s been fine for a long time. It’s fine for a lot of families. I just don’t think it’s fine anymore.”

'Good Bones' Star Karen E. Laine Selling TV Home for Massive Profit
Related

'Good Bones' Star Karen E. Laine Selling TV Home for Massive Profit

That October, Mina told podcast listeners she hadn’t spoken to her mother in a year. “I don’t know a way forward, which is really frustrating because I want to know a way, and I really think the issue with so many interpersonal relationship problems is when there’s all these layers and all these strings attached,” she said.

And in December, Mina said on the podcast that she also was “not on speaking terms” with contractor and Good Bones costar Cory Miller.

Mina and Karen both participated in this year’s three-episode revival of Good Bones, a limited series dubbed Good Bones: New Beginnings, but mother and daughter neither shared the screen nor collaborated on projects, and the show also skirted their offscreen drama.

Good Bones - HGTV

Good Bones where to stream

Good Bones

Cory Miller

Karen E. Laine

Mina Starsiak Hawk

Tad Starsiak




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Julie Chrisley
1
Julie Chrisley Prison Shock: Reality Star’s Sentence Just Got Worse
Justin Hartley as Colter Shaw — 'Tracker' Season 2 Premiere
2
‘Tracker’ Introduces New Ongoing Mystery & Love Interest for Colter in Season 2 Premiere
Makensy Manbeck wins final HOH on Big Brother
3
‘Big Brother’ Runner-Up Makensy Manbeck Reveals Whose Vote Surprised Her Most
Mariel Molino as Cecilia “Lala” Dominguez in the 'NCIS: Origins' Series Premiere
4
A Young Gibbs in ‘NCIS: Origins,’ ‘Family Guy’ Halloween Special ‘English Teacher’ Finale, Barney’s Back
jeopardy-eammon-campbell
5
‘Jeopardy!’ Fans React After ‘Tough’ Pronunciation Ruling Against Player